In a night that felt like a passing of the torch, Olise completely transformed the atmosphere at the Stade de France. Coming off the bench in the 60th minute for Ousmane Dembele, the 24-year-old took just ten minutes to rip through the Belgian defence. He registered two goals and an assist in the closing stages, turning a tense affair into a comfortable 4-1 rout after Dodi Lukebakio had originally put the visitors ahead. Alongside Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki, Olise spearheaded a youthful revolution that has revitalised Les Bleus under the management of Zinedine Zidane.

The performance was so dominant that the French supporters began chanting "Olise, Ballon d'Or" from the stands, echoing the treatment previously given to Dembele before his 2025 triumph. The Bayern forward has become a statistical anomaly since Zidane took the reins, with four goals and two assists in his first four matches under the new coach.