Michael Carrick issues response to rumours Man Utd looking at other managers as Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner & Julian Nagelsmann all linked

With senior figures like Casemiro and Matheus Cunha publicly backing his appointment, Carrick believes that true leadership is reflected in the team's collective performances on the pitch. He said: "I think as a coach or manager, you're only a leader of a group if people want to follow you. It's not a thing that you can talk about so much, it's actions that prove that.

"So when I feel the support and I feel that the boys are all connected – not so much with me, but showing it together on the pitch – that’s the most important thing. They've clearly shown that in different ways, and that's the most pleasing thing. It's satisfying when you can see them putting it together as a team."