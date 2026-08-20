'No favourable start!' - Michael Carrick dismisses 'easy' Man Utd fixture claim

Carrick has branded suggestions that his side has been handed an 'easy' start to the new Premier League season as 'ridiculous.' The Red Devils open their campaign with a Saturday lunchtime kick-off against newly-promoted Hull City, followed by a home clash against another top-flight newcomer in Ipswich Town next week.

Carrick, who is embarking on his first full season in permanent charge at Old Trafford, was firm in his assessment of the opening weeks. He stated: 'First of all, for all of us now, this league, there's no favourable start, you know? I think it's a tough start. Both teams, but not getting past Saturday. I think a newly-promoted team, away from home, is a tough, tough game. I've been involved in them in the past. So fully aware of what's at stake, what's coming at us on Saturday, what we've got to be ready for. So, it's not favourable. I think it's an easy thing to throw out there, but it's pretty ridiculous in a certain way and I'm not taking it that way at all.'