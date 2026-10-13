Massimo Mauro, a former winger for Juventus, Napoli and Udinese, discusses Juventus and AC Milan in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.





"I think Amorim and Spalletti have somewhat similar problems and, when they have to play against deep-lying defences, their teams are quite embarrassing. The difficulties stem from their insistence on building attacks through wide players who never put in a cross and never pass the ball to the centre-forward. All they do is cut inside and shoot, but if they end up scoring four goals each a year, they won't get anywhere. The wide players are the only alternative attacking outlet for Juventus and AC Milan: if they don't do something, there's no way through in attack. So much so that, for example, Juventus created two or three chances at Cagliari only after Alajbegovic came on and put in two proper crosses. Overall, they're all good players, but they can't become the focal points of the team's attacking play."



