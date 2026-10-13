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Juventus v Parma Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Massimo Mauro: “Juventus, Douglas Luiz is a by-the-book player who never takes risks and makes one-metre passes”

Juventus
D. Luiz
Serie A

Former Juventus winger does not mince words when describing the club’s Brazilian player

Massimo Mauro, a former winger for Juventus, Napoli and Udinese, discusses Juventus and AC Milan in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.


"I think Amorim and Spalletti have somewhat similar problems and, when they have to play against deep-lying defences, their teams are quite embarrassing. The difficulties stem from their insistence on building attacks through wide players who never put in a cross and never pass the ball to the centre-forward. All they do is cut inside and shoot, but if they end up scoring four goals each a year, they won't get anywhere. The wide players are the only alternative attacking outlet for Juventus and AC Milan: if they don't do something, there's no way through in attack. So much so that, for example, Juventus created two or three chances at Cagliari only after Alajbegovic came on and put in two proper crosses. Overall, they're all good players, but they can't become the focal points of the team's attacking play."


  • "The lack of quality players in attacking midfield, where the standard is generally modest for both sides: neither Amorim's team nor Spalletti's ever look to play a ball in behind. Douglas Luiz, for example, is a predictable player who never takes risks, plays one-metre passes and cannot conjure up anything against teams that sit deep. Juve also have to contend with Yildiz's absence. That must not be an excuse, but he is certainly the most important player in the Juventus squad. That is why Roma look much better equipped to me than AC Milan and Juventus. And Napoli too, despite their poor start."


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