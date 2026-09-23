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Alvino Hanafi

CR7 is insane! Smiling Odegaard warns neighbours Denmark before reuniting with idol Ronaldo

Norway
M. Oedegaard
Norway vs Denmark
Denmark
UEFA Nations League A
Norway vs Portugal
Portugal

Norway captain Martin Odegaard addressed the media ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League derby against Denmark at Ullevaal Stadion. The Arsenal midfielder reflected on his team's emotional World Cup campaign while expressing excitement over reuniting with former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • Odegaard leads Norway into Denmark clash brimming with confidence

    Norway captain Martin Odegaard addressed reporters alongside manager Stale Solbakken ahead of Thursday evening's UEFA Nations League Group 4 opener against Denmark. The fixture marks Norway's return to Ullevaal Stadion following their historic World Cup quarter-final campaign in North America.

    Despite enduring an injury-disrupted year, the Arsenal midfielder confirmed he is back in top physical shape.

    Odegaard highlighted the squad's tactical growth and self-belief as major assets entering League A.

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  • Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La LigaGetty Images Sport

    Arsenal star pays tribute to former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo

    Looking ahead to Norway's upcoming double-header against Portugal, Odegaard reflected on his personal connection with Cristiano Ronaldo. Having made his Real Madrid debut years ago by coming on as a substitute for the Portuguese superstar, the Norwegian midfielder voiced immense admiration for his career.

    Odegaard stressed that testing himself against Ronaldo on the international stage remains a special milestone.

    "What do I think of his career? I think everyone here agrees that it's been absolutely insane," Odegaard said. "I learned a lot from him."

  • Captain fires up rivalry ahead of Scandinavian showdown

    Turning his attention to Thursday's derby, Odegaard emphasized the significance of facing regional rivals Denmark and Sweden. He stated that beating neighboring nations remains vital for Norwegian supporters, promising an aggressive approach at a packed Ullevaal.

    The midfielder pointed out that Norway possess far greater tactical security than in previous encounters.

    "There should be rivalry there, and I feel like there is. Beating your neighbours is always important," Odegaard explained. "We have even more security and self-confidence now. In addition, we have shown that we belong among the best teams."

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    Odegaard recalls emotional World Cup exit and national unity

    Odegaard opened up on the emotional aftermath of Norway's World Cup quarter-final exit against England, recalling how his wife, Helene Spilling, broke down in tears in the stands. The captain expressed immense pride in how the national team united the entire country during the tournament.

    Norway proceed into an intensive Nations League window featuring matches against Denmark, Portugal, and Wales.

    "It was 'absolutely sick' to see the enthusiasm of the Norwegian people," Odegaard recalled. "I found it emotional. Everyone who was there felt it, and many felt those feelings when we were eliminated. The whole country felt a sense of belonging to our team."

UEFA Nations League A
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
Denmark crest
Denmark
DEN
UEFA Nations League A
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR