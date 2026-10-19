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Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Marocchi: “Lucumì can’t do something like that. We’re done talking”

Juventus
J. Lucumi
Serie A

Former Juventus midfielder speaks after defeat to Lazio

Giancarlo Marocchi, the former Juventus midfielder and current pundit, gave his verdict on Juventus from the Sky studio after their 3-0 home defeat by Lazio yesterday: "I hope the players aren't doing what Spalletti asks of them, otherwise that would be the culmination of something that isn't working. So he'll have to try to explain himself a little better if they're to put in better performances. For 20 minutes, we saw two teams going flat out because Lazio decided that was how the game would be played. Juventus, as the big team who should have top-level players, should have dictated the tempo. Can they recover? Every time I've had this feeling, there's always been something wrong. Spalletti still hasn't found the right balance, at least from midfield forwards. They create chances rather haphazardly, rather than through established patterns of play."


As reported by Tuttosport, Marocchi added: "Everyone goes onto the pitch to do what the manager wants, but at a certain point you have to bring something of yourself to it. The team have to realise things aren't working; we're talking about experienced players... I don't see anyone taking charge and starting to organise the team. Italians? That's the first step... traditionally, it has always been that way. Spalletti has to make himself understood, because the players are showing they can't sort themselves out on their own."

  • On Juventus's defence: "Lucumì can’t do something like that. If I’m a Serie A player and I don’t realise I need to double up to help Celik, there’s nothing more to say. In the end, it’s a certain 3-0".


    "McKennie is a good 12th man. I think Spalletti needs to simplify things. Out wide, you have someone who can beat his man. When you win the ball back, you need to make no more than one or two passes and find the player out wide. At that point, you need a striker and a midfielder who gets into the penalty area, but he doesn’t have many players with those attributes on the pitch. Juventus lack leaders. I think we’re close to zero, whereas AC Milan have several, including Rabiot, Modric and Maignan, and Inter have at least four or five too".

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