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Why Marcus Rashford needs to avoid World Cup transfer shop window as England legend John Barnes tells Man Utd-owned forward what Three Lions need from him
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What next for Rashford with summer transfer window open?
A professional spark was rekindled by the Red Devils academy graduate during a season-long loan spell at Camp Nou in 2025-26. La Liga and Spanish Super Cup successes were savoured with the Blaugrana while plundering 14 goals as a team-mate of Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.
Barca had the option of signing Rashford for just £26 million ($34m), but have instead invested heavily in former Everton and Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon. It remains to be seen what the short and long-term future holds for another jet-heeled England international.
Michael Carrick is said to be open to the idea of offering a clean slate in Manchester, after seeing his spell as interim United boss turned into a full-time agreement, but Rashford is seemingly looking for a clean break from his parent club as roots are put down somewhere else. Various landing spots have been speculated on - in the Premier League and across Europe.
Is Rashford trying to catch the eye of a new club?
Rashford will be eager to impress while on World Cup duty, both for the good of the collective cause and for his own personal benefit. Quizzed on whether star showings are imperative given the uncertainty surrounding him at domestic level, ex-Three Lions playmaker Barnes - speaking in association with viagogo and their ‘World Cuts’ campaign - told GOAL: “England needs to do well as a team. If he feels he wants to do well by himself, that's not going to help England.
“If he wants to make this a market or a shop window for himself, where he's going to say, ‘I'm going to get the ball, I'm going to dribble around players because I want to look good individually’ - that is not what's going to win the World Cup. So him needing to do well for himself is not important. He needs to do well for England.
“And if Thomas Tuchel feels that he's going to be a bit-part player in the squad, he can do nothing about that. So it's not a question of individual players feeling I'm going to take this mantle upon myself to do things, to put myself in the shop window. That's not going to help England. Helping the team play is more important than him looking good for himself. So that doesn't come into the World Cup, as far as I'm concerned.
“It depends on his attitude and his commitment. That has always been the issue with Marcus Rashford. I know he's got the talent, but in terms of his attitude, his commitment is the most important thing.
“Thomas Tuchel isn’t worried about Marcus Rashford putting himself in the shop window. He's worried about Marcus Rashford playing well for England, which means he just holds the position, passes it simple, plays a simple game, which maybe will help the team but not help him individually. That's the decision Thomas Tuchel will take. So this has got nothing to do with Marcus Rashford. It has nothing to do with Marcus Rashford trying to find himself a club. It's to do with England trying to win the World Cup.”
Rashford on target for England in World Cup opener
Rashford and the Three Lions made a perfect start to that quest when seeing off Croatia 4-2 in their tournament opener. Record-setting captain Harry Kane bagged a brace in that contest - taking him to 81 international goals - while Jude Bellingham netted early in the second half after winning the battle with Morgan Rogers to fill England’s No.10 berth.
The finishing touches to an impressive second-half display were provided by Rashford, as a burst from Bukayo Saka presented him with an opportunity on the edge of the box to shift the ball onto his right foot and fire into the bottom corner.
Asked if Rashford is looking more like his old self, having seemingly been stuck in his own head for a while, Barnes - who earned 79 caps for England - added: “Watching Marcus Rashford for 15 minutes isn't going to lead us to know whether he's back to his old self or not.
“We can't get carried away because he came on and did what he did to say, ‘OK, he's back to his old self, let's play him’. Very much like we can't get carried away that we've beaten Croatia 4-2 and thinking we're going to win the World Cup. I don't go from minute to minute or from game to game to make a decision as to who I think is going to do well, either individually or collectively.
“Marcus Rashford, I always felt that he'd do better for England than he does for his club. I think international football, particularly from an attacking perspective, you get more room, you get more space. It's easier for him. I remember Darius Vassell at Villa always did better for England than he did for Villa. But I don't think that that's necessarily going to mean that Thomas Tuchel is going to put him in to start when the big games come along.”
Three Lions looking to inspire loyal fan base
Confidence does appear to have returned to Rashford’s game, courtesy of a productive stint in Spain, and he is now looking to get supporters on their feet in a bid to bring 60 years of hurt to a close for the most success-starved of fan bases.
Many of those will idolise England’s class of 2026 and will have ways of showcasing their support lined up. That will include face-painting and flag-waving, but could we also see more football-inspired haircuts hitting the high street - from the David Beckham mohawk to the Paul Gascoigne/Phil Foden bleached blonde crewcut?
Barnes said when asked if fashion and football will intertwine once again as FIFA’s flagship event plays out in North America: “No, those days are over. Footballers are sensible now. You don't let anything get in the way of football. Marcus Rashford, he has some kind braids, but haircuts don't mean much anymore. So no, I think they'll be concentrating on the football this World Cup, not the hairstyles.”
Kids across the country may not be planning visits to the hairdresser just yet, but they are looking to Rashford and Co for inspiration - with the hope being that a first international trophy since 1966 can be secured.
- viagogo
Supporters can emulate their World Cup idols
To celebrate FIFA World Cup 2026 and bring fans closer to the culture, nostalgia and personalities that define the tournament, viagogo – the world's leading live event ticket marketplace – launched World Cuts, a one-of-a-kind barber shop experience recreating some of football's most iconic hairstyles.
The free two-day experience took place at Ruffians Barber Shop in Shoreditch, where fans could choose their footballing hero and leave transformed with a legendary tournament-inspired look.
To mark the launch, Manchester United superfan United Strand (Frank Ilett) finally ended his hair-growing marathon and swapped his lengthy locks for three iconic World Cup-inspired styles from the tournament - recreating Carlos Valderrama’s legendary curls to David Beckham’s unforgettable mohawk and Chris Waddle’s classic mullet.