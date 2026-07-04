Marc-Andre ter Stegen nears Ajax loan as Barcelona agree to pay majority of goalkeeper's wages

Ter Stegen's relationship with Barcelona has also come under strain. In August 2025, the club temporarily removed him as captain after a disagreement over paperwork linked to the registration of a replacement player during his injury absence. Although the issue was resolved within 24 hours and his captaincy was restored, the incident was debated among pundits and fans for weeks.

With Barca constantly operating near their salary limit, the desire to move a high-earning veteran has been evident for several transfer windows. The current verbal agreement with Ajax appears to be the most viable solution for all parties involved.