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Manuel Neuer in talks to extend Bayern Munich contract - but 40-year-old goalkeeper will have to take pay cut
Negotiations begin at Sabener Strasse
According to Sky, the wheels are officially in motion for Neuer to extend his historic tenure with Bayern Munich. On Thursday, the veteran shot-stopper's agent, Thomas Kroth, was spotted at the club's Sabener Strasse headquarters to begin formal discussions regarding a new deal. While Neuer's current agreement is set to expire in the summer of 2026, both parties are now exploring an extension that would keep him at the club until 2027.
Having joined from Schalke in 2011, Neuer has become synonymous with Bayern's modern era of dominance. The 2014 Germany World Cup winner has already clocked up an incredible 596 appearances for the Bavarian giants, winning 13 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies. Despite his age, the hunger remains, with the player recently admitting that "it's a lot of fun at the moment".
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Financial adjustments and the Gnabry model
While Bayern are keen to retain their captain, the financial landscape of the club is shifting. Negotiations are being led by CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and sporting director Max Eberl, who are tasked with streamlining the club's wage bill. Neuer currently sits among the top earners in the squad, with an estimated gross salary of up to €20 million per season, including bonuses.
To facilitate the extension, the 40-year-old will likely have to accept a significant reduction in his base salary. This follows a growing trend at the Allianz Arena; Serge Gnabry recently signed a renewal on slightly reduced terms as the club looks to manage its long-term financial health. The willingness of such senior figures to take a pay cut is seen as vital for the club's future recruitment flexibility.
The succession plan with Urbig
A key factor in the contract discussions is the development of Bayern’s younger goalkeeping talent. The club is carefully managing the progression of potential successor Jonas Urbig, who is earmarked as the future number one. As part of the new arrangement, it is expected that Urbig will be granted more playing time than he has received during the current campaign.
Urbig has made 16 appearances so far this season, but the coaching staff believe more competitive minutes are essential for his growth. Balancing Neuer’s desire to remain the primary starter with the need to integrate Urbig will be a delicate task for the management team. However, keeping Neuer for another year provides a bridge of experience that the club hierarchy deems invaluable.
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Support from the club hierarchy
The move to keep Neuer has the full backing of the club's influential figures, most notably honorary president Uli Hoeness. The Bayern patron has made no secret of his desire to see the legendary goalkeeper continue his journey in Munich. Speaking on the matter, Hoeness stated, "Personally, if it were up to me, we will try to keep him for another year."
While a final agreement has not yet been reached, the shared intent between the player and the board suggests a deal is highly probable. After 15 years and nearly 600 matches, the Neuer era in Munich looks set for at least one final chapter, provided the veteran can find common ground on the financial terms of his twilight years at the club.