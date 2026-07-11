Manqoba Mngqithi reveals Kaizer Chiefs interest before Young Africans switch - 'It's unfortunate that the person blocked it'
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Sabotage prevents the Naturena switch
Manqoba Mngqithi has confirmed that interest from Kaizer Chiefs failed to materialise into a concrete offer because unnamed individuals worked to 'block' the move.
The former Golden Arrows head coach was heavily linked with the Amakhosi hot seat following his departure from Abafana Bes’thende, but he ultimately went for a new challenge in Tanzania.
Speaking to Thabiso Mosioa on Radio 2000, Mngqithi explained the situation candidly.
"It’s a good project, I cannot lie and say it’s not a good project," Mngqithi said.
"And I know Chiefs did have an interest in me, it’s not a lie, but it never reached any fruition because there are people who also block these moves.
"There are people who always find a way to speak negatively about a person. The Chiefs one never even went into a point of terms or position because someone blocked it.
"It’s unfortunate that the person who blocked it, I’m not even worried about it, but is true that there was interest. Even recently, there was interest."
A missed opportunity for the Glamour Boys
The revelation comes at a time of significant transition for Mngqithi, who chose to cross borders to lead one of East Africa's most prominent clubs.
The South African coach has officially been appointed head coach of Tanzanian giants Young Africans.
Mngqithi’s departure from Arrows was seen as a surprise given the club’s positive trajectory under his leadership.
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History of interest from the Motaungs
This is not the first time Mngqithi has been in the running for the top job at Naturena.
The tactician confirmed that the Soweto giants have pursued him multiple times over the last decade, including a high-profile meeting before he committed his future to Sundowns.
Reflecting on his past interactions with the club hierarchy, Mngqithi noted that he had even presented his technical plans to the club's board in previous years.
"Before I joined Sundowns, even then Chiefs wanted me very strong," he added.
"I’ve had very cordial talks even with Senior Kaizer Motaung. I know they have always shown interest in me, but for whatever reason, it hasn’t happened."
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Focused on the Tanzanian challenge
Despite the disappointment of the Chiefs' deal collapsing due to external interference, Mngqithi remains pragmatic about his career path.
He insisted that he does not hold a grudge against those who spoke negatively about him, as the professional landscape offers plenty of alternative opportunities.
"But I’ve never had a problem with that because there are a lot of jobs on this planet," Mngqithi concluded.
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