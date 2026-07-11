Manqoba Mngqithi reveals Kaizer Chiefs interest before Young Africans switch - 'It's unfortunate that the person blocked it'

Manqoba Mngqithi has confirmed that interest from Kaizer Chiefs failed to materialise into a concrete offer because unnamed individuals worked to 'block' the move.

The former Golden Arrows head coach was heavily linked with the Amakhosi hot seat following his departure from Abafana Bes’thende, but he ultimately went for a new challenge in Tanzania.

Speaking to Thabiso Mosioa on Radio 2000, Mngqithi explained the situation candidly.

"It’s a good project, I cannot lie and say it’s not a good project," Mngqithi said.

"And I know Chiefs did have an interest in me, it’s not a lie, but it never reached any fruition because there are people who also block these moves.

"There are people who always find a way to speak negatively about a person. The Chiefs one never even went into a point of terms or position because someone blocked it.

"It’s unfortunate that the person who blocked it, I’m not even worried about it, but is true that there was interest. Even recently, there was interest."



