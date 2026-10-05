Mancini: Turkey are not weak, and we will secure qualification in Belgium

Regarding the November matches, Mancini said: "We must continue in this way, and we will see how the November matches go. In all likelihood we will secure qualification in Belgium."

He praised Turkey's level despite their defeat, saying: "Turkey are not that weak despite the loss. We changed nine players, so we lost some fluidity in our play, but we could not have done otherwise because we exerted a lot of effort. It was a very positive match."

The Italian boss was pleased with the bigger picture. "We are happy with the team's collective improvement, regardless of the results. The fact that we are still competing for qualification is already a fine objective," he added.

On Vincenzo Montella, Turkey's manager, he said: "I think Montella has done a wonderful job, because he brought Turkey back to the World Cup and to the top division of the UEFA Nations League. My situation was different from his, because I coached Galatasaray, not the national team."

Missing key men had cost Turkey, he reckoned. "With important players missing, Turkey certainly lost something. We played the first match very well, and after we went 3-0 up it was not easy for them to come back. Tonight, though, it was a balanced match and both teams played well."

On Calafiori, he said: "Technically and physically, he has not yet reached his mental and intellectual level. He is already a leader, certainly."

Vergara and Doumbia also came up. "Vergara needs to play these matches to raise his level. I am confident he will improve a great deal," he explained, adding: "Doumbia is more advanced than Vergara, because he is already playing in the Champions League."

At the close of the press conference, Mancini was asked whom he missed most compared with his first spell with the national team. "I missed Luca Vialli," he replied, drawing applause from the journalists present.