'Manchester United please sell your English Premier League status to Orlando Pirates please! Kwanele Kopo must not bring politics in football, he must go join EFF' - Fans

The Buccaneers booked their spot in the final of the Nedbank Cup and fans have reacted to the Soweto giants' win over the Chilli Boys.

Holders Orlando Pirates cruised into the Nedbank Cup final after securing a 3-1 victory over Chippa United on Saturday afternoon in Gqeberha.

Kabelo Dlamini starred as he struck twice on the day before Tapelo Xoki netted his third goal in this season's tournament.

The Buccaneers will meet the winner between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch with the two teams set to play at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.

Following the first semi-final clash between the Sea Robbers and the Chilli Boys, GOAL has sampled some of the best reactions from football lovers.