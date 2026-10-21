Since 10 September, Manchester United have not won, enduring painful defeats, a League Cup exit and league draws that have done little to help. That win over Sabah keeps their Champions League campaign alive for now, but today's emphatic 4-1 away defeat to Cesc Fabregas's Como, who are making their European debut, could well be the final nail in the coffin for Michael Carrick's time in the dugout.

The former midfielder took over midway through last season, but now appears to have lost control of a team hampered by injuries, short of ideas and seemingly ready to surrender on the pitch. Talk of his dismissal has been growing for some time, with one leading candidate ready to take over mid-season: Antonio Conte.