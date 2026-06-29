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Man Utd title winner explains why class of 2026 aren’t contenders yet as MIchael Carrick is credited with returning two crucial qualities to Old Trafford
Man Utd waiting on first Premier League title since Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson headed off into retirement 13 years ago with a 13th championship under his belt. He also delivered European success to the Theatre of Dreams and hoped to have left the foundations in place on which managerial successors could build.
That has not been the case, with the likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim failing to restore dominance on home soil - while being left watching on as ‘noisy neighbours’ City have prospered.
The tide did start to turn again in 2025-26, with former midfielder Carrick - who won five titles while playing under Ferguson - delivering an immediate reversal in fortune after being appointed as interim boss. He has since been rewarded with a two-year contract.
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Will Man Utd be Premier League title challengers in 2026-27?
Hope and optimism are building again on the red half of Manchester, as grand plans are pieced together on and off the field, with many of the opinion that shrewd recruitment in the summer transfer window could see United taking aim at first place in the 2026-27 Premier League table.
Quizzed on whether he can see that happening, title-winning former Red Devils defender Pallister - speaking in association with Spreadex Sports - told GOAL: “I think a couple of signings can make a huge difference. Do I think they're in line for a title challenge? My honest opinion at the moment would be no, I don't think so. I think we've still got a bit of building to do.
“I think everybody's been very impressed with what Michael's done. I don't think the team was brilliant. I think we had two or three games, the Man City game sticks out at home, where we played really well. A couple of games at the end of the season where we played really well and won comfortably.
“But what I think he's brought to the team is a resilience and that kind of fight for the badge and fight for the club and bring a little bit more of that, as Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] did when he came in.
“But now we've got to give Michael a chance to bring his own players in. He's assessed everything. Give him the chance to bring some quality players in and see where that takes us. He's brought a feel-good factor back to United. The fans can feel that. I'm sure the players are feeling that. Now we're going to see whether he can take the next step.”
Should loan star Rashford have a future at Man Utd?
Plenty of comings and goings are being speculated on, with Marcus Rashford in the rather unique position of filling both of those debates. Having spent last term on loan at Barcelona, a permanent transfer has been mooted. No deal has been agreed, though, and the Red Devils academy graduate may yet be absorbed back into the fold at Old Trafford.
Asked about what should happen with a man currently on World Cup duty with England, Pallister said: “I've gone on record as saying I wouldn't bring him back. The difference now is that Michael Carrick's worked with him. Michael Carrick knows his personality. Michael Carrick knows whether he can get something out of him if he does come back.
“Would Marcus want to come back? Has he been quoted in the past saying he's happy to stay away? He's a quality player. He's a United lad. If you could bring back the Marcus of two or three years ago, then it would be a no-brainer. The way it ended, I'm not so sure whether there is a way back for him.
“Managers with different players can have their own feel on it. If Michael feels as though he can turn Marcus round in terms of his personality and his body language on the pitch and get him playing as he was playing for Manchester United in his early years, then he surely would be a bonus for Manchester United. I think there would have to be a lot of talking between the two before that happened.”
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Transfer window: Man Utd identifying big-money targets
Rashford still has two years left to run on his lucrative contract in Manchester, meaning that United do not need to bow to pressure and sanction a cut-price sale. They will hold on for the highest possible fee in any exit discussions.
Any funds generated would, however, give Carrick more to spend on summer additions - with a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson already agreed as the Red Devils are heavily linked with the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Brian Brobbey.