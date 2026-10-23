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Man Utd redemption for Manuel Ugarte? Why transfer in 2027 is not guaranteed as Gus Poyet backs Uruguayan midfielder to make a positive impact after injury
Ugarte joined Man Utd in a £42m transfer
Having been laid low at FIFA’s flagship event in North America, any chance of a transfer being pushed through in the summer window was ended. Nobody was going to splash out on a player that faces several months stuck on the sidelines.
The general consensus was, however, that a deal might be agreed in January - if positive progress had been made in a lengthy rehabilitation process. There appeared to be little hope of Ugarte coming back into favour with the Red Devils.
He has made just 69 appearances for United since joining them from Paris Saint-Germain for £42 million ($56m) in August 2024. His tenacious qualities in the middle of the park were expected to serve Premier League heavyweights well at that point.
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Red Devils have bolstered their midfield ranks
Ugarte has never truly convinced, though, and found himself slipping down the pecking order as veteran Brazilian Casemiro took ownership of an important holding role. Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba were all acquired ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.
United have, however, remained frustratingly inconsistent under head coach Michael Carrick - leading to more talk of change in the dugout. By the time that Ugarte is fit again, a new man could be calling shots in the dugout.
Transfer or second chance: What next for Ugarte?
Asked what the future holds for his compatriot, with exit rumours seemingly never far away, ex-Uruguay international Poyet - who was speaking in association with Gambling.com, the go-to source for casino sites - told GOAL: “He needs to come back first.
“It's incredible because when he left Portugal [at Sporting], he was coming to Chelsea. I was desperate for him to join Chelsea and he went to Paris and then he went to Manchester. Decisions that were made in his career.
“I think first he needs to get back. I don't think he will move before playing a few games, or it will be difficult at least. I remember I had a serious injury and the only thing you focus on is to get back on the pitch and prove that you're okay. And then yes, make a decision.
“But obviously, and with all respect to the players at Man United, I would fancy my chances to play. Then it depends on the coach and how he is.
“In this Manchester United, you will fancy Ugarte in the middle of the pitch after getting back to fitness. So, let's wait and see if there's any changes from now to the moment he's back.”
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When Ugarte's contract at Old Trafford expires
Ugarte signed a five-year contract with United when moving to Manchester, with those terms set to run until the summer of 2029. That means the Red Devils are under no pressure to sell or invite offers.
Big decisions do need to be made, though, on whether the hard-working 25-year-old forms part of long-term future plans. Once he is back on the training pitch, then better assessments can be made on his condition and potential to come back into contention for regular game time.
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