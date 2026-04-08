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Khaled Mahmoud

'I love him so much!' - Man Utd accused of 'one of the biggest transfer mistakes EVER' by World Cup winner

S. McTominay
Manchester United
M. Materazzi
SSC Napoli
Serie A
Premier League

Manchester United’s decision to sanction the departure of Scott McTominay has been labelled as one of the most egregious errors in the club's recent history. The Scotland international has undergone a stunning transformation since moving to Serie A, leaving many to wonder how the Red Devils let such a talent slip through their fingers for a cut-price fee.

  • A legend’s glowing verdict

    World Cup winner Marco Materazzi has not held back in his assessment of United’s recent transfer business, specifically highlighting the sale of McTominay to Napoli. The former Inter defender revealed he has been a long-term admirer of the midfielder, even predicting his rise to the top of the game when he was just a teenager breaking into the first team at Old Trafford.

    A proud graduate of the Manchester United academy, McTominay made his senior debut in 2017 and went on to make 255 appearances for the club, playing a key role in securing both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup during his tenure.

    Speaking to Hajper, Materazzi expressed his genuine affection for the player's style and work ethic. “I love Scott McTominay,” the 2006 World Cup winner said. “I love him so much. When he broke through at Manchester United as a youngster I laughed because I said to my son that even at 18 or 19 this is a player who will go on to be one of the best players in the world, and now he is one of the best.”

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    Questionable valuation at Old Trafford

    United offloaded their academy graduate to Antonio Conte’s side in 2024 for a fee in the region of £26 million. While the move was seen as a way to balance the books under PSR regulations, the optics have aged poorly as McTominay helped fire Napoli to a Scudetto in his debut season, picking up the Serie A MVP award along the way. Materazzi believes the Red Devils drastically undervalued a player who is now performing at a world-class level. While Napoli have faltered this season, McTominay remains key as their second top scorer in Serie A with seven goals, while he netted four in the Champions League.

    “He is an incredible box-to-box player,” Materazzi added. “I don’t understand how United sold him for nothing because his value, for me, is £60-70m or more and they sold him for just £26m. I don’t know. Is that one of the biggest transfer mistakes we’ve ever seen? I think so, absolutely. Can Scott McTominay win the Ballon d’Or some day? It’s a nice idea because I love him as a player. But I don’t think he will be champion in the World Cup with Scotland and it’s not easy when you don’t win the biggest trophies.”

  • Napoli’s gain is United’s loss

    Under Conte’s guidance, McTominay has evolved into a prolific goal-scoring threat, with his 13-goal tally last term earning him a shock Ballon d’Or nomination. This resurgence has intensified criticism of United’s decision to sell him; as their midfield continues to struggle, McTominay has become the ultimate 'poster boy' for the club’s post-Sir Alex Ferguson trend of letting academy graduates thrive elsewhere while expensive signings fail to deliver.


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  • SSC Napoli v AC Milan - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    McTominay speaks on his future

    Despite persistent transfer links, McTominay has become a fan favourite at Napoli, fully embracing a city that values his industrious style. His commitment comes at a crucial time, with Napoli currently sitting second in Serie A, trailing leaders Inter by seven points with only seven rounds remaining. Addressing the speculation regarding his future and his exit from Old Trafford, he remained focused on his current project, stating: “I am extremely happy here. As far as I am concerned, I am a Napoli player; it is all I think about.”

    Expressing his long-term vision, he added: “I could see myself in Napoli for a long time. I love this place... my family is happy and I’m happy.”

Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
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SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Leeds crest
Leeds
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