Man City star Rodri to undergo surgery on 'mystery' injury ahead of new season in big blow for Enzo Maresca

Maresca, who returned to the Etihad Stadium following a compensation agreement with Chelsea, was hoping for a smooth transition as he takes over the reins. However, losing Rodri for the start of the season represents a major headache for the Italian tactician. "Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me," Maresca stated upon his appointment. "This will be my third spell here. I know this Club, I know the demands and I know the expectations."

Despite his familiarity with the squad, replacing the tactical discipline provided by Rodri is a daunting task. The manager remains optimistic about the structural integrity of the club, adding: "City is an incredibly well-run football club. Everything they do is innovative, planned and purposeful. For a manager, that is a dream situation. It provides the consistency I need to do my job effectively. I cannot wait to start coaching the players. I want us to win, play good football and enjoy the pressure of representing Manchester City."