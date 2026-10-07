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Shock return! Man City and Spain legend David Silva comes out of retirement at 40 to join Hong Kong Premier League side Supreme Sha Tin
A legendary career resumes in Asia
In a development that few fans saw coming, David Silva has decided to lace up his boots once again after more than three years away from the professional game. The former Spanish international had originally called time on his illustrious career following a severe knee injury sustained while playing for Real Sociedad, but the lure of a new challenge in Asia has proven too strong to resist.
The news was confirmed by his new club, who expressed their excitement at landing one of the most decorated players in modern history. In a statement posted to their official Instagram account, the club proclaimed: 'Yo! Absolute madness! We are officially announcing that the legendary Spanish No. 21 midfielder, David Silva, has officially joined Supreme Sha Tin!'
Silva’s transition back into the professional environment will begin immediately, though the club noted that he will require a period of adaptation. The social media update further explained: 'David Silva will be in Hong Kong soon to settle in, link up with squad training, and build up to peak match fitness before making his pitch debut. Stay tuned! Our ‘Founding Members’ hit the jackpot on this one! You’ll get exclusive priority access to watch training sessions, plus a 1-on-1 photo op!'
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The motivation behind the shock move
For Silva, the move represents an opportunity to experience a different culture while concluding his playing days on his own terms. The 125-cap Spaniard - whose glittering trophy cabinet features four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and five League Cups prior to a spell at Real Sociedad - was forced into retirement by a devastating ACL tear in 2023. Now, the 40-year-old appears revitalised by the prospect of competing again.
In a video message shared by the club, the former City star stated: 'Hello everyone, I’m David Silva. I am very happy to join Supreme Sha Tin for this experience; I’m really looking forward to going to Hong Kong to enjoy the culture, the people, and the food in Sha Tin - and the football in Hong Kong, of course. I can’t wait to go, so I look forward to seeing you all soon. Best regards.'
Ambitious plans at Supreme Sha Tin
Supreme Sha Tin are currently embarking on their first season in the top flight after securing promotion, and the signing of Silva is a clear statement of intent from the club's hierarchy. The team is currently under the guidance of English manager Tom Ballantyne and is owned by the ambitious Jim Wong Chi-chuen. While the club has struggled in the opening stages of the campaign - recording one victory and three defeats in their first four outings - the addition of a four-time Premier League champion is expected to provide a massive boost both on and off the field.
According to local reports, Silva has committed to a short-term contract that will allow him to integrate into the squad for the remainder of the season. There is even a possibility that he could be involved as early as October 18, when Supreme host HKFC at the Hammer Hill Road Sports Ground.
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Following in the footsteps of greats
While Silva’s arrival is sensational, he is not the first global superstar to try his luck in the Hong Kong Premier League. Over the years, the division has served as a destination for several household names looking for a final chapter in their careers, with the likes of Diego Forlan previously enjoying a spell at Kitchee, while the current landscape features notable Spaniards such as Asier Illarramendi and Victor Camarasa.
Yet, despite this rich precedent, Silva brings a level of prestige that stands above almost any previous import, given his status as a key figure in Spain's dominant era between 2008 and 2012.
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