Mamelodi Sundowns won the Premier Soccer League transfer window - 'They have set a benchmark for everyone'

Ngwenya was especially impressed by the capture of Ndlovu, noting that the Buccaneers missed an opportunity to sign a top-tier talent.

The former midfielder also highlighted the tactical importance of Matuludi, especially with star defender Khuliso Mudau facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“Siyanda Ndlovu has proved to be a good signing for Sundowns; Orlando Pirates missed out on a good player there,” Ngwenya told Kick Off.

“There is Matuludi, who is also a big signing for Sundowns since Mudau is going to be out injured for a long time.

"It will be hard for Khuliso Mudau to reclaim the right-back position from Matuludi, both at the club and in the national team.

"I think there will be a battle for that right-back spot," he said.



