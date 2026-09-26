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Mamelodi Sundowns won the Premier Soccer League transfer window - 'They have set a benchmark for everyone'
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Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Manqoba “Shakes” Ngwenya has delivered a glowing assessment of the club's recent activity in the transfer market, suggesting they outshone their perennial rivals Orlando Pirates.
The Chloorkop-based outfit were particularly active leading up to the deadline, securing a host of local talents to ensure the squad is prepared for a gruelling multi-front campaign.
The list of arrivals includes Wandile Dube, Thabang Matuludi, Deano van Rooyen, Thabo Cele, Antonio van Wyk, Cassius Mailula, Siyanda Ndlovu, and Katlego Ntsabeleng.
Right back battle looming
Ngwenya was especially impressed by the capture of Ndlovu, noting that the Buccaneers missed an opportunity to sign a top-tier talent.
The former midfielder also highlighted the tactical importance of Matuludi, especially with star defender Khuliso Mudau facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
“Siyanda Ndlovu has proved to be a good signing for Sundowns; Orlando Pirates missed out on a good player there,” Ngwenya told Kick Off.
“There is Matuludi, who is also a big signing for Sundowns since Mudau is going to be out injured for a long time.
"It will be hard for Khuliso Mudau to reclaim the right-back position from Matuludi, both at the club and in the national team.
"I think there will be a battle for that right-back spot," he said.
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Benchmark set
Despite Orlando Pirates missing out on a couple of their own first choice players to Sundowns, Ngwenya believes the Soweto club also did the business they needed to for their continental ambitions.
"I think Pirates also made some good signings, like Ghampani Lungu, who has come in and made an immediate impact.
"You can tell they are serious about the Champions League.
"[However] I believe Sundowns have set a benchmark for everyone.”
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Depth and balance
The aggressive recruitment strategy is designed to help Sundowns navigate a congested fixture schedule that includes domestic league and cup duties alongside the CAF Champions League and the FIFA sanctioned Intercontinental Cup.
By blending emerging young prospects with established veterans, the Brazilians have created a balanced roster capable of maintaining high standards even when rotation is required.
“But Sundowns have done well by adding more competition and depth to their squad because of the tournaments they will be participating in this season.
"It's going to be another tough season. I'm happy with Sundowns' signings; they are well balanced.
"They have both young players and experienced ones in their squad.”
With the transfer window now firmly shut, the focus shifts to how these new arrivals will integrate into the system as Sundowns look to regain their status as the kings of South African football, retain their continental title and make their mark on the global stage.
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