Mamelodi Sundowns winger Tashreeq Matthews opens up on dealing with criticism - 'I don't really look at what the outside world says'

Tashreeq Matthews has mastered the art of tuning out the noise. Despite the relentless scrutiny that comes with playing for Mamelodi Sundowns, the winger has built a mental fortress to shield himself from the inevitable critics within the South African game.

Addressing his psychological approach to the sport, the Masandawana star revealed that he has learned to distance his emotions from public opinion.

"For me, I don't really look at what the outside world says. You see it, of course, but I don't let it affect me. I've been through that before," Matthews said as per Soccer Laduma.

"I don't let it affect me. I just continue; I do my best. If I score, I score. If I assist, I assist.

"For me, the most important thing is the team winning and doing well."

It is a mindset that prioritises collective success over social media validation, proving that the former Dortmund man is solely focused on his output on the pitch.



