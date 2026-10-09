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Mamelodi Sundowns winger Tashreeq Matthews opens up on dealing with criticism - 'I don't really look at what the outside world says'
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Ignoring the noise from the stands
Tashreeq Matthews has mastered the art of tuning out the noise. Despite the relentless scrutiny that comes with playing for Mamelodi Sundowns, the winger has built a mental fortress to shield himself from the inevitable critics within the South African game.
Addressing his psychological approach to the sport, the Masandawana star revealed that he has learned to distance his emotions from public opinion.
"For me, I don't really look at what the outside world says. You see it, of course, but I don't let it affect me. I've been through that before," Matthews said as per Soccer Laduma.
"I don't let it affect me. I just continue; I do my best. If I score, I score. If I assist, I assist.
"For me, the most important thing is the team winning and doing well."
It is a mindset that prioritises collective success over social media validation, proving that the former Dortmund man is solely focused on his output on the pitch.
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Maintaining consistency under pressure
Since linking up with the titleholders, Matthews has become a paragon of durability.
He featured in every one of the club's 50 fixtures last term and has shown no indication of slowing down this time around, looking as fresh as ever despite the grueling workload.
Such relentless availability makes him a lock for the starting XI.
For the winger, the noise generated by pundits and social media followers pales in comparison to the backing he enjoys from his coaches behind the scenes.
Now 26, the attacker maintains that the most effective way to banish the insecurities that haunt players in tough moments is simply to stay on the pitch.
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The power of a positive mindset
Speaking from the club’s Chloorkop headquarters, Matthews shed light on the mental fortitude required to stay sharp when relegated to the periphery of the squad.
The winger emphasised that maintaining high standards is a personal responsibility, noting: "It's always fantastic when you are playing.
"If you are not playing, you can get some doubt into your head. It's all up to you as a person and as a player, how you let these things affect you.
"But if you don't, then you will continue training and working hard and doing your best. As long as you are working hard and keeping yourself motivated, that's the most important thing."
Such an uncompromising internal drive has served the former youth star well during his career.
By tuning out the chatter and detaching himself from the "outside world," he has been able to refine the finer details of his play, specifically his crossing and tactical awareness.
This disciplined mindset ensures he arrives on matchday with his concentration fully intact.
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Eyes on the MTN8 prize
The winger's reputation in South African football has soared, and he will be looking to help the Tshwane giants lift the MTN8 trophy
A massive television audience is preparing to watch the clash with Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, and Matthews is showing no signs of nerves.
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