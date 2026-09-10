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Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns warned against complacency after emphatic Siwelele victory - 'Six-point lead is not enough'

Premier Soccer League
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Siwelele
M. Cardoso
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
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Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Al Ahli
FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Downs may have established a healthy lead at the summit of the Betway Premiership, but club legend Eric Ramasike is refusing to get carried away just yet. Despite a dominant victory over the Bloemfontein outfit, the former midfielder believes there is still plenty of work to be done in the race for the South African top-flight crown.

  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Warning of Complacency

    Mamelodi Sundowns legend Eric Ramasike believes that a six-point lead at the top of the table does not currently establish the Tshwane giants as the favourites to win the league.

    The Brazilians have set a high standard in the Betway Premiership, but the former star remains cautious about their current standing.

    Speaking to KickOff, Ramasike emphasised the need for total focus within the squad.

    "It is still too early to become complacent; we should not let our enthusiasm cloud our judgment. This season promises to be even more challenging," warns Ramasike.



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  • Kutlwano Letlhaku, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    The magic number for title security

    While the current gap is six points, Ramasike believes there is a specific threshold where the title race effectively ends.

    He argues that the pressure will only truly shift once the margin reaches double digits or close to it.

    "However, if we can extend the gap to nine points, then we might be discussing a different scenario. At that point, the season could effectively be considered secured.

    The veteran midfielder knows exactly what it takes to get over the line in high-pressure situations, and he is looking for more ruthlessness from the current crop of players.

    "While they played well against Siwelele, a six-point lead is not enough to declare them outright title contenders. Despite their victory, there remains a lack of decisive instinct," Ramasike added.

  • Teboho Mokoena Marcelo Allende Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    A lack of decisive instinct

    The critique from Ramasike comes at a time when Sundowns are statistically dominating the league, yet he remains unconvinced by the visual evidence on the pitch. He is searching for that "killer instinct" that has defined the most iconic Sundowns eras of the past decade.

    "Personally, I am not overly optimistic about the six-point lead; we must remain vigilant and avoid complacency," adds the left-footed former footballer.

    The focus now shifts to how the players respond to such high-profile criticism from one of their own.

    Maintaining a high level of performance throughout a grueling season is a hallmark of champions, and Ramasike's comments serve as a timely reminder of the pitfalls of success.



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  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Focus shifts to Buffalo City Stadium

    The immediate task at hand for the Brazilians involves a trip to a potentially tricky venue. Miguel Cardoso’s men now turn their attention to the league match against Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

    This fixture will provide the perfect opportunity for the team to silence the doubters and demonstrate the clinical nature that Ramasike feels is currently missing.

    Sundowns will be expected to dominate possession and create numerous scoring opportunities, but the clinical edge will be the primary metric for success in the eyes of their legends.

    If they can continue their winning streak, the talk of complacency will likely fade, but for now, the warning from Ramasike looms large over the Tshwane giants.

Premier Soccer League
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Chippa United
CHI
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
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FIFA Intercontinental Cup
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Mamelodi Sundowns FC
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Al Ahli
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