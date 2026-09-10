Mamelodi Sundowns warned against complacency after emphatic Siwelele victory - 'Six-point lead is not enough'

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Eric Ramasike believes that a six-point lead at the top of the table does not currently establish the Tshwane giants as the favourites to win the league.

The Brazilians have set a high standard in the Betway Premiership, but the former star remains cautious about their current standing.

Speaking to KickOff, Ramasike emphasised the need for total focus within the squad.

"It is still too early to become complacent; we should not let our enthusiasm cloud our judgment. This season promises to be even more challenging," warns Ramasike.







