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Mamelodi Sundowns warned against complacency after emphatic Siwelele victory - 'Six-point lead is not enough'
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Warning of Complacency
Mamelodi Sundowns legend Eric Ramasike believes that a six-point lead at the top of the table does not currently establish the Tshwane giants as the favourites to win the league.
The Brazilians have set a high standard in the Betway Premiership, but the former star remains cautious about their current standing.
Speaking to KickOff, Ramasike emphasised the need for total focus within the squad.
"It is still too early to become complacent; we should not let our enthusiasm cloud our judgment. This season promises to be even more challenging," warns Ramasike.
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The magic number for title security
While the current gap is six points, Ramasike believes there is a specific threshold where the title race effectively ends.
He argues that the pressure will only truly shift once the margin reaches double digits or close to it.
"However, if we can extend the gap to nine points, then we might be discussing a different scenario. At that point, the season could effectively be considered secured.
The veteran midfielder knows exactly what it takes to get over the line in high-pressure situations, and he is looking for more ruthlessness from the current crop of players.
"While they played well against Siwelele, a six-point lead is not enough to declare them outright title contenders. Despite their victory, there remains a lack of decisive instinct," Ramasike added.
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A lack of decisive instinct
The critique from Ramasike comes at a time when Sundowns are statistically dominating the league, yet he remains unconvinced by the visual evidence on the pitch. He is searching for that "killer instinct" that has defined the most iconic Sundowns eras of the past decade.
"Personally, I am not overly optimistic about the six-point lead; we must remain vigilant and avoid complacency," adds the left-footed former footballer.
The focus now shifts to how the players respond to such high-profile criticism from one of their own.
Maintaining a high level of performance throughout a grueling season is a hallmark of champions, and Ramasike's comments serve as a timely reminder of the pitfalls of success.
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Focus shifts to Buffalo City Stadium
The immediate task at hand for the Brazilians involves a trip to a potentially tricky venue. Miguel Cardoso’s men now turn their attention to the league match against Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.
This fixture will provide the perfect opportunity for the team to silence the doubters and demonstrate the clinical nature that Ramasike feels is currently missing.
Sundowns will be expected to dominate possession and create numerous scoring opportunities, but the clinical edge will be the primary metric for success in the eyes of their legends.
If they can continue their winning streak, the talk of complacency will likely fade, but for now, the warning from Ramasike looms large over the Tshwane giants.
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