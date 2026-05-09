Here, GOAL brings you all the details of the clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Siwelele, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Siwelele Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
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Kick-off time
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Siwelele
Date:
09/05/26
KickOff:
17h30
Venue:
Lucas Moripe Stadium
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How to watch Sundowns vs Siwelele - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
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Sundowns team news & squads
Sundowns will be without Jayden Adams after his red card against Kaizer Chiefs.
Keanu Cupido picked up an injury in that same match which is likely to rule him out for the remainder of the season.
Monnapule Saleng and Arthur Sales are doubts after missing The Brazilians last three matches but Nuno Santos and Brayan León are back to full fitness.
Miguel Cardoso will need to shuffle his pack as this will be The Brazilians fifth match in 14 days.
Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Modiba, Kekana, Ndamane, Mudau, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Matthews, Morena, Rayners.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele team news & squads
Since an unexpected 1-0 loss to Chippa in early April, coach Lehlohonolo Seema has steadied the ship with an undefeated run of five matches, which included the 2-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs and four draws.
Sundowns can expect to come up against a tough, defensive side built to hit them on the break.
Siwelele Probable XI: Goss, Rapoo, Ndebele, Mobbie, Mfolozi, Maku, Margeman, Ngwato, Mazibuko, Jeza, Lungu
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Head-to-head and recent form
Sundowns form is faltering at the worst possible moment as they have dropped points in three of their last five league matches following draws with Stellenbosch, Richards Bay and Kaizer Chiefs.
With the title race finely poised nothing less than a win will do for the Pretoria side who struggled in their previous meeting with Siwelele to turn their 77% possession into goals and had to settle for a 1-1 draw after Teboho Mokoena was sent off for two bookable offences.
Seema's team on the other hand need to turn their battling nature into wins if they want to secure a Top Eight position in their first ever season in the top flight.
Head-to-head record this season
Date
Match
Competition
03/12/25
Siwelele 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
PSL
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Useful links