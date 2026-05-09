Mamelodi Sundowns vs Siwelele Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Sundowns will be without Jayden Adams after his red card against Kaizer Chiefs.

Keanu Cupido picked up an injury in that same match which is likely to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Monnapule Saleng and Arthur Sales are doubts after missing The Brazilians last three matches but Nuno Santos and Brayan León are back to full fitness.

Miguel Cardoso will need to shuffle his pack as this will be The Brazilians fifth match in 14 days.

Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Modiba, Kekana, Ndamane, Mudau, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Matthews, Morena, Rayners.