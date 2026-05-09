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Nuno Santos Mamelodi Sundowns Neo Rapoo SiweleleBackpagepix
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Mamelodi Sundowns vs Siwelele Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
R. Williams
I. Rayners
B. Leon
J. Adams
P. Mmodi
M. Cardoso
Siwelele

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Premier Soccer League clash between Masandawana and the Bloemfontein club at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday evening. Both teams desperately need a win to attain their season ambitions of the PSL title and a Top Eight finish respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details of the clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Siwelele, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns vs SiweleleBackpage

    Kick-off time


    Game:

    Mamelodi Sundowns vs Siwelele

    Date:

    09/05/26

    KickOff:

    17h30

    Venue:

    Lucas Moripe Stadium


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  • Khuliso Mudau and Vincent Pule, Mamelodi Sundowns vs SiweleleBackpage

    How to watch Sundowns vs Siwelele - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or follow the goals on our match page.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Sundowns team news & squads

    Sundowns will be without Jayden Adams after his red card against Kaizer Chiefs.

    Keanu Cupido picked up an injury in that same match which is likely to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

    Monnapule Saleng and Arthur Sales are doubts after missing The Brazilians last three matches but Nuno Santos and Brayan León are back to full fitness.

    Miguel Cardoso will need to shuffle his pack as this will be The Brazilians fifth match in 14 days.

    Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Modiba, Kekana, Ndamane, Mudau, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Matthews, Morena, Rayners.

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  • Mduduzi Shabalala & Grant Margeman, Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Siwelele team news & squads

    Since an unexpected 1-0 loss to Chippa in early April, coach Lehlohonolo Seema has steadied the ship with an undefeated run of five matches, which included the 2-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs and four draws.

    Sundowns can expect to come up against a tough, defensive side built to hit them on the break.

    Siwelele Probable XI: Goss, Rapoo, Ndebele, Mobbie, Mfolozi, Maku, Margeman, Ngwato, Mazibuko, Jeza, Lungu

  • Grant Margeman and Marcello Allende, Siwelele vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Sundowns form is faltering at the worst possible moment as they have dropped points in three of their last five league matches following draws with Stellenbosch, Richards Bay and Kaizer Chiefs.

    With the title race finely poised nothing less than a win will do for the Pretoria side who struggled in their previous meeting with Siwelele to turn their 77% possession into goals and had to settle for a 1-1 draw after Teboho Mokoena was sent off for two bookable offences.

    Seema's team on the other hand need to turn their battling nature into wins if they want to secure a Top Eight position in their first ever season in the top flight.

    Head-to-head record this season

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    03/12/25

    Siwelele 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

    PSL


  • Ricardo Goss, Siwelele FC, March 2026Backpage

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Siwelele crest
Siwelele
SIW