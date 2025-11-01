+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's hosting of the Soweto giants in a Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. The Brazilians lead the standings and are three points ahead of fourth-placed Buccaneers who need to win by a five-goal margin to go on top of the table.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more. 

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Sundowns vs Pirates

    Date:

    		1 November 2025

    Kick-off:

    		15h30 SA Time

    Venue:

    		Loftus Versfeld
    How to watch Sundowns vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
    Sundowns team news & squads

    Sundowns midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Miguel Reisinho are suspended and that could make coach Miguel Cardoso hand Bathusi Aubaas a chance to start.

    Masandawana still have captain Themba Zwane out recovering from injury while centre-back Mothobi Mvala recently underwent an injury.

    Sundowns' possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Khoza, Aubaas, Allende, Nuno Santos, Matthews, Sales, Shalulile

    Pirates team news & squads

    There is some good news in the Buccaneers camp with the return to full fitness of right-back Deano van Rooyen.

    Winger Relebohile Mofokeng remains a doubt, but coach Abdeslam Ouaddou might not worry as Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi have been in top form.

    Sihle Nduli and Tshegofatso Mabasa who did not feature in the Carling Knockout quarter-final win over Magesi FC could play on Saturday.

    Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Lebitso, Hotto, Mbokazi, Seema, Nduli, Mbule, Maswanganyi, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Sundowns are coming from a big 7-1 aggregate victory over Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League.

    That gives them confidence going into Saturday's match and that helped them get over the Carling Knockout elimination, the last time they played a domestic match. 

    Marumo Gallants kicked them out and Pirates would also be fancying upsetting the reigning PSL champions.

    While Masandawana are on a high from convincingly getting into the Champions League group stage, Pirates are licking their wounds after failing to progress in Africa.

    However, the Buccaneers have something to smile about after making their way into the Carling knockout tournament. 

    Head-to-head record this season
    DateMatchCompetition
    August 16, 2025Pirates 1-1 SundownsMTN8
    August 23, 2025Sundowns 1-1 PiratesMTN8

    Useful links

