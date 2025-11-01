Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Sundowns are coming from a big 7-1 aggregate victory over Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League.

That gives them confidence going into Saturday's match and that helped them get over the Carling Knockout elimination, the last time they played a domestic match.

Marumo Gallants kicked them out and Pirates would also be fancying upsetting the reigning PSL champions.

While Masandawana are on a high from convincingly getting into the Champions League group stage, Pirates are licking their wounds after failing to progress in Africa.

However, the Buccaneers have something to smile about after making their way into the Carling knockout tournament.