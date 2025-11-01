Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Sundowns vs Pirates
Date:
1 November 2025
Kick-off:
15h30 SA Time
Venue:
Loftus Versfeld
How to watch Sundowns vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
Sundowns team news & squads
Sundowns midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Miguel Reisinho are suspended and that could make coach Miguel Cardoso hand Bathusi Aubaas a chance to start.
Masandawana still have captain Themba Zwane out recovering from injury while centre-back Mothobi Mvala recently underwent an injury.
Sundowns' possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Khoza, Aubaas, Allende, Nuno Santos, Matthews, Sales, Shalulile
Pirates team news & squads
There is some good news in the Buccaneers camp with the return to full fitness of right-back Deano van Rooyen.
Winger Relebohile Mofokeng remains a doubt, but coach Abdeslam Ouaddou might not worry as Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi have been in top form.
Sihle Nduli and Tshegofatso Mabasa who did not feature in the Carling Knockout quarter-final win over Magesi FC could play on Saturday.
Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Lebitso, Hotto, Mbokazi, Seema, Nduli, Mbule, Maswanganyi, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa
Head-to-head and recent form
Sundowns are coming from a big 7-1 aggregate victory over Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League.
That gives them confidence going into Saturday's match and that helped them get over the Carling Knockout elimination, the last time they played a domestic match.
Marumo Gallants kicked them out and Pirates would also be fancying upsetting the reigning PSL champions.
While Masandawana are on a high from convincingly getting into the Champions League group stage, Pirates are licking their wounds after failing to progress in Africa.
However, the Buccaneers have something to smile about after making their way into the Carling knockout tournament.Head-to-head record this season
Date Match Competition August 16, 2025 Pirates 1-1 Sundowns MTN8 August 23, 2025 Sundowns 1-1 Pirates MTN8
