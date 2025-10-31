'Kaizer Chiefs game was painful to watch! Amakhosi played horrible football & can't win PSL title like that; Orlando Pirates celebrated offside goal but Gavin Hunt's tear will always be sweet, he will never recover' - Fans
The Glamour Boys needed a late header by Flavio Silva to end their five-match winless run in the South African domestic competitions, and four in the Premier Soccer League at the expense of Durban City, who, before the Friday game, were unbeaten at home. The result took the Soweto giants to third place on the table with 19 points.
Amakhosi registered their fifth win from the 10 matches that they have played in the ongoing campaign.
Four games have ended in a draw, while the remaining assignment ended in a loss.
Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.