'Kaizer Chiefs game was painful to watch! Amakhosi played horrible football & can't win PSL title like that; Orlando Pirates celebrated offside goal but Gavin Hunt's tear will always be sweet, he will never recover' - Fans

The Glamour Boys needed a late header by Flavio Silva to end their five-match winless run in the South African domestic competitions, and four in the Premier Soccer League at the expense of Durban City, who, before the Friday game, were unbeaten at home. The result took the Soweto giants to third place on the table with 19 points.

Amakhosi registered their fifth win from the 10 matches that they have played in the ongoing campaign.

Four games have ended in a draw, while the remaining assignment ended in a loss.

Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.

    Pirates & Hunt were celebrating offside goal before pain was delivered

    Gavin Hunt, the Durban City bench, and the Pirates fans were celebrating, thinking that Durban City had scored, and then a few seconds later, we delivered serious pain to their doorstep. I hope Sundowns moers them tomorrow - Bibo Wekhosi

    Chiefs need to find a way of playing two strikers

    We need to find a way to play two strikers. Our wingers are not effective at all. Something must change in the attack -  MtshweniTl

    If we continue playing like this!

    We take the positive result but lambast the below-par performance. The team didn’t show any hunger. I’m afraid that if we continue playing like this, we’ll be punished by many teams -   Hlabane Tebatso Matt

    This match was very painful to watch

    This match was very painful to watch, man. At some point, I found myself dozing. We are still struggling to win matches convincingly. It could have been yet another draw -  VinceKM10 

    Anyone with video of Bucs celebrating offside goal?

    Who has the video of the Orlando Pirates fans celebrating that offside goal? It was such an emotional celebration. I wanted to see their reaction when Kaizer Chiefs scored - Khwezi Lomso

    We almost fainted with that offside goal

    With that kind of defense from Durban City, well done guys, we almost fainted with that offside goal - Florence Msimango

    Hunt dislikes Chiefs with passion

    Gavin Hunt was celebrating what he thought was a winner, only to be caught with a sucker punch. What a beautiful scene, the guy dislikes Chiefs with a passion, he will never recover - KB Ramasimong

    Sirino saved us, otherwise Chiefs played horrible football

    The brilliance and experience of Gaston Sirino saved us. Otherwise, we played horrible football! We can't challenge for the league playing like that! Three points we move - Jay Monokoane

    Silva is a finisher

    When Pirates mocked Flavio Silva, some.Kaizer Chiefs fans joined in as well. We told you, this is a finisher, a top striker, eat that and be humble. Well done, Silva - Real

    Hunt's tears will always taste sweet

    The way Gavin Hunt celebrated that offside goal, in front of our fans! His tears will always taste sweet - Zandii