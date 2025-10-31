+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to start in blockbuster affair against Mamelodi Sundowns - Patrick Maswanganyi or Sipho Mbule, who will start against PSL champions?

The Buccaneers make a short trip to Tshwane to take on Masandawana in this high-stakes Premier Soccer League confrontation. After dusting themselves from the CAF Champions League exit by reaching the Carling Knockout semi-finals, the Soweto giants have something to inspire them in Saturday's match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

GOAL predicts how the Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could select his starting line-up against their traditional rivals.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine

    Conceding very late against Magesi FC was not something Chaine needed going into such a big match.  

    • Advertisement
  • Thabiso Lebitso, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Lebitso

    A player cut for such big games, Lebitso's experience could count as the Buccaneers seek to climb up the table.  

  • Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto

    After coming on as a substitute in the last match, the Namibian is likely to return and reclaim his spot from Nkosikhona Ndaba.  

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi

    The 20-year-old is already feeling at home playing big games and he has been living up to the grand stage.  

  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema

    This is a man who has been condemning captain Nkosinathi Sibisi to the bench. 

  • Sihle Nduli, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sihle Nduli

    The former Stellenbosch FC midfielder was surprisingly not in the matchday squad against Magesi but the Sundowns match is a big contest where he is needed.  

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sipho Mbule

    The combative linkman knows very well what he will be up against when he forces his former paymasters.

  • Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFILDER: Patrick Mswanganyi

    Although he has not been the man he was in the last two seasons, Maswanganyi can take this big stage as one to show that he can rise where it matters the most.  

  • Oswin Appollis of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    Ouaddou now faces another headache of where to play Appollis and Tshepang Moremi who are both wingers, just like Relebohile Mofokeng.  

  • Tshepang Moremi of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    The in-form former AmaZulu man has worked hard to deserve starting this big game against Masandawana. 

  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa

    Makgopa rose from the bench to score against Magesi and that might have prepared him to start ahead of Yanela Mbuthuma. 

CAF Champions League
MC Alger crest
MC Alger
MCA
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Premier Soccer League
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP