Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to start in blockbuster affair against Mamelodi Sundowns - Patrick Maswanganyi or Sipho Mbule, who will start against PSL champions?
GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine
Conceding very late against Magesi FC was not something Chaine needed going into such a big match.
RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Lebitso
A player cut for such big games, Lebitso's experience could count as the Buccaneers seek to climb up the table.
LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto
After coming on as a substitute in the last match, the Namibian is likely to return and reclaim his spot from Nkosikhona Ndaba.
CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi
The 20-year-old is already feeling at home playing big games and he has been living up to the grand stage.
CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema
This is a man who has been condemning captain Nkosinathi Sibisi to the bench.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sihle Nduli
The former Stellenbosch FC midfielder was surprisingly not in the matchday squad against Magesi but the Sundowns match is a big contest where he is needed.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sipho Mbule
The combative linkman knows very well what he will be up against when he forces his former paymasters.
ATTACKING MIDFILDER: Patrick Mswanganyi
Although he has not been the man he was in the last two seasons, Maswanganyi can take this big stage as one to show that he can rise where it matters the most.
RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis
Ouaddou now faces another headache of where to play Appollis and Tshepang Moremi who are both wingers, just like Relebohile Mofokeng.
LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi
The in-form former AmaZulu man has worked hard to deserve starting this big game against Masandawana.
CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa
Makgopa rose from the bench to score against Magesi and that might have prepared him to start ahead of Yanela Mbuthuma.