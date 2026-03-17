Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns will have to do without the services of three key players who are suspended.

Jayden Adams will miss his second straight game after receiving a red card against Golden Arrows. At the same time, Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba are suspended for a game after being booked for the fourth time this season.

It is interesting to see whether fit-again Mothobi Mvala will be given a chance.

Coach Miguel Cardoso will most likely rotate his squad ahead of the second leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-final outing against Stade Malien.

Mamelodi Sundowns possible XI: Onyango, Morena, Basadien, Johannes, Cupido, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Saleng, Sales, Rayners