Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
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GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
|Game:
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants
|Date:
|March 17, 2026
Kick-off:
|19h30
|Venue:
|Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SS PSL's Channel 202
You can also follow all the action through GOAL's Live Text Commentary here.
Mamelodi Sundowns will have to do without the services of three key players who are suspended.
Jayden Adams will miss his second straight game after receiving a red card against Golden Arrows. At the same time, Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba are suspended for a game after being booked for the fourth time this season.
It is interesting to see whether fit-again Mothobi Mvala will be given a chance.
Coach Miguel Cardoso will most likely rotate his squad ahead of the second leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-final outing against Stade Malien.
Mamelodi Sundowns possible XI: Onyango, Morena, Basadien, Johannes, Cupido, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Saleng, Sales, Rayners
Gallants will miss former Orlando Pirates player Katlego Otladisa, who is suspended after collecting his fourth yellow card against Golden Arrows.
Coach Alexandre Lafitte remains suspended, leaving Julian Outrebon and Matome Trevor Mathiane to continue guiding the team on an interim basis.
Marumo Gallants possible XI: Arubi, Ncube, Nhlapo, Agnikoi, Manaka, Ntiya-Ntiya, Sithole, Doumbia, Ndlovu, Sithole, Ndlondlo
Mamelodi Sundowns are enjoying a good run across all competitions, having collected five wins in a row, keeping three clean sheets in the process.
However, Gallants have a single win from 11 outings in all tournaments and have lost eight out of the last nine assignments. Their recent win was against Chippa United on March 4.
In the head-to-head record, this will be the third time Gallants and Sundowns are set to meet across all competitions this season. The first one was in PSL, where they drew 1-1, before Gallants knocked Downs out of the Carling Knockout through penalties following a goalless draw in both regulation and extra time.
Masandawana have won four out of five recent PSL meetings between the sides.