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Iqraam Rayners and Marvin Sikhosana, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo GallantsBackpage
Seth Willis

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The defending Premier Soccer League champions are back in domestic action this week as they host Marumo Gallants at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium. A win on Tuesday night will take the Brazilians to the summit of the table with 50 points, two more than Orlando Pirates, who drew 1-1 with Siwelele last weekend.

GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Kick-off time

    Game: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants
    Date: March 17, 2026

    Kick-off:

    		19h30
    Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium
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  • How to watch Sundowns vs Gallants online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SS PSL's Channel 202

    You can also follow all the action through GOAL's  Live Text Commentary here.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    Mamelodi Sundowns team news & squad

    Mamelodi Sundowns will have to do without the services of three key players who are suspended.

    Jayden Adams will miss his second straight game after receiving a red card against Golden Arrows. At the same time, Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba are suspended for a game after being booked for the fourth time this season.

    It is interesting to see whether fit-again Mothobi Mvala will be given a chance.

    Coach Miguel Cardoso will most likely rotate his squad ahead of the second leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-final outing against Stade Malien.

    Mamelodi Sundowns possible XI: Onyango, Morena, Basadien, Johannes, Cupido, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Saleng, Sales, Rayners

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  • Marumo Gallants, March 2026Backpage

    Marumo Gallants team news and squad

    Gallants will miss former Orlando Pirates player Katlego Otladisa, who is suspended after collecting his fourth yellow card against Golden Arrows.

    Coach Alexandre Lafitte remains suspended, leaving Julian Outrebon and Matome Trevor Mathiane to continue guiding the team on an interim basis.

    Marumo Gallants possible XI: Arubi, Ncube, Nhlapo, Agnikoi, Manaka, Ntiya-Ntiya, Sithole, Doumbia, Ndlovu, Sithole, Ndlondlo

  • Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Marumo Gallants, November 2025Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Mamelodi Sundowns are enjoying a good run across all competitions, having collected five wins in a row, keeping three clean sheets in the process. 

    However, Gallants have a single win from 11 outings in all tournaments and have lost eight out of the last nine assignments. Their recent win was against Chippa United on March 4.

    In the head-to-head record, this will be the third time Gallants and Sundowns are set to meet across all competitions this season. The first one was in PSL, where they drew 1-1, before Gallants knocked Downs out of the Carling Knockout through penalties following a goalless draw in both regulation and extra time.

    Masandawana have won four out of five recent PSL meetings between the sides.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners and Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

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