Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the crunch clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
- Backpagepix
Kick-off time
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs
Date:
06/05/26
KickOff:
19h30
Venue:
Loftus Versfeld
- Mamelodi Sundowns
How to watch Sundowns vs Chiefs - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App & SABC Plus
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
- Backpage
Sundowns team news & squads
Monnapule Saleng and Arthur Sales are doubts after missing The Brazilians last two matches but Nuno Santos and Brayan León have returned to full fitness after they came off the bench to combine for a goal in the 3-0 victory over Polokwane City on Sunday.
“It’s going to be a tough game," Grant Kekana told the club's website ahead of the match.
"I think they have been doing well, especially in the second round of the season, to be in the position they are in.
"Despite them having lost their last game, we know how their form has been like, so we will be wary of it but we will plan to nullify it on the day.
"It will be a tough game but one that we will be prepared for.”
Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Modiba, Cupido, Kekana, Mudau, Adams, Allende, Mokoena, Matthews, Leon, Rayners.
- Backpage
Chiefs team news & squads
No Chiefs player is suspended for Wednesday's match, but there are players who are still battling fitness issues. It was revealed this week that key defender Zitha Kwinika is out for the rest of the season.
“Sundowns have a lot of depth in their squad so they will put out a very strong team," Pule Mmodi told the club's website on facing Sundowns.
"That said, we have made good use of the week and have prepared very well for the match.”
“If I get the chance, I will be very happy to score because I love playing in big games.”
Chiefs Probable XI: Petersen, Cross, Msimango, McCarthy, Monyane, Cele, Maboe, Duba, Lilepo, Mmodi, Silva.
- Orlando Pirates
Head-to-head and recent form
Kaizer Chiefs have not beaten Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL since April 2021, but did manage to win last season's Nedbank Cup semi-final clash on their way to the trophy.
Both teams come into this encounter with form concerns over their last five matches. For the Pretoria side a pair of draws, 0-0 against Richards Bay and 1-1 against Stellenbosch, are what has let title rivals Orlando Pirates keep pace at the summit of the table.
Chiefs on the other hand have stumbled after a run of five consecutive wins saw them briefly hailed as title challengers. But then two draws, 0-0 against Polokwane City and 1-1 with Orlando Pirates were the precursor to losing 2-0 last time out against Siwelele.
Head-to-head record this season
Date
Match
Competition
27/08/25
Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns
PSL
- Backpagepix
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