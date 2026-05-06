Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Monnapule Saleng and Arthur Sales are doubts after missing The Brazilians last two matches but Nuno Santos and Brayan León have returned to full fitness after they came off the bench to combine for a goal in the 3-0 victory over Polokwane City on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a tough game," Grant Kekana told the club's website ahead of the match.

"I think they have been doing well, especially in the second round of the season, to be in the position they are in.

"Despite them having lost their last game, we know how their form has been like, so we will be wary of it but we will plan to nullify it on the day.

"It will be a tough game but one that we will be prepared for.”

Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Modiba, Cupido, Kekana, Mudau, Adams, Allende, Mokoena, Matthews, Leon, Rayners.