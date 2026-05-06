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Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
K. Ben Youssef
B. Petersen
T. Xoki
Z. Kwinika
R. Dortley
R. Williams
I. Rayners
B. Leon
J. Adams
P. Mmodi
M. Cardoso

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Premier Soccer League clash between the title-chasing Masandawana and CAF qualification candidates Amakhosi at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night. A lot is at stake in this tantalising encounter between the log leaders and the Glamour Boys who are third on the table.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the crunch clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns fans GFXBackpagepix

    Kick-off time


    Game:

    Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs

    Date:

    06/05/26

    KickOff:

    19h30

    Venue:

    Loftus Versfeld


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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    How to watch Sundowns vs Chiefs - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App & SABC Plus

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or follow the goals on our match page.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Sundowns team news & squads

    Monnapule Saleng and Arthur Sales are doubts after missing The Brazilians last two matches but Nuno Santos and Brayan León have returned to full fitness after they came off the bench to combine for a goal in the 3-0 victory over Polokwane City on Sunday.

    “It’s going to be a tough game," Grant Kekana told the club's website ahead of the match.

    "I think they have been doing well, especially in the second round of the season, to be in the position they are in.

    "Despite them having lost their last game, we know how their form has been like, so we will be wary of it but we will plan to nullify it on the day.

    "It will be a tough game but one that we will be prepared for.”

    Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Modiba, Cupido, Kekana, Mudau, Adams, Allende, Mokoena, Matthews, Leon, Rayners.

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  • Aden McCarthy, Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs January 2025Backpage

    Chiefs team news & squads

    No Chiefs player is suspended for Wednesday's match, but there are players who are still battling fitness issues. It was revealed this week that key defender Zitha Kwinika is out for the rest of the season.

    “Sundowns have a lot of depth in their squad so they will put out a very strong team," Pule Mmodi told the club's website on facing Sundowns.

    "That said, we have made good use of the week and have prepared very well for the match.”

    “If I get the chance, I will be very happy to score because I love playing in big games.”

    Chiefs Probable XI: Petersen, Cross, Msimango, McCarthy, Monyane, Cele, Maboe, Duba, Lilepo, Mmodi, Silva.

  • Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Orlando Pirates

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Kaizer Chiefs have not beaten Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL since April 2021, but did manage to win last season's Nedbank Cup semi-final clash on their way to the trophy.

    Both teams come into this encounter with form concerns over their last five matches. For the Pretoria side a pair of draws, 0-0 against Richards Bay and 1-1 against Stellenbosch, are what has let title rivals Orlando Pirates keep pace at the summit of the table.

    Chiefs on the other hand have stumbled after a run of five consecutive wins saw them briefly hailed as title challengers. But then two draws, 0-0 against Polokwane City and 1-1 with Orlando Pirates were the precursor to losing 2-0 last time out against Siwelele.


    Head-to-head record this season

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    27/08/25

    Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

    PSL


  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC