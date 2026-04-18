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Grant Kekana and Florian Danho, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Esperance Backpage
Seth Willis

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Esperance de Tunis Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Esperance
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Premier Soccer League
M. Cardoso
R. Williams
T. Mokoena
M. Allende
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay

The Brazilians need to avoid defeat in South Africa to seal progress to the ultimate stage, where they will face either RS Berkane or AS FAR Rabat. Having won their maiden continental crown a decade ago, Masandawana have a better chance of getting past the Tunisian heavyweights after a victory in Tunis in the previous meeting.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Kick-off time

    Game: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Esperance 
    Date:18 April 2026
    Kick-off:15h00 SA Time
    Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria
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  • How to watch Sundowns vs Esperance online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1

    Follow LIVE updates on GOAL.

  • Grant Kekana, Thapelo Morena, Divine Lunga and Zuko Mdunyelwa of Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Sundowns news & squads

    Masandawana are set to play without the suspended duo, Aubrey Modiba, who is in his final game, and Grant Kekana, who was sent off in the first leg

    Divine Lunga might come in for the former, while Khulumani Ndamane is expected to step in for the latter.

    Winger Monnapule Saleng is back in training after some progress with a problematic muscle, but might lack match fitness.

    Cardoso has also been cautious with Mothobi Mvala, who has also battled a nagging knee.

    Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Ndamane, Cupido, Lunga, Adams, Allende, Mokoena, Morena, Sales, Leon

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  • Esperance Players 2026Backpage

    Esperance news & squads

    Esperance forward Boualia Kouceila is ruled out after tearing his Achilles tendon, while Khalil Guenichi is also nursing a muscular problem.

    Another forward, Chehab Al-Jebali, remains a doubt alongside Kessila Boualia, who is nursing a heel injury. 

    Esperance Possible XI: Ben Said, Keita, Jelassi, Tougai, Ben Hamida, Ogbelu, Yan Sasse, Tka, Konate, Boualia, Danho

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, Esperance, April 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    In the last five games across all competitions, Masandawana have four wins and a loss, with the most recent one being last weekend's 1-0 victory against Esperance in Tunis. 

    The Tunisian outfit have three wins in the last five fixtures, but the most recent have been a draw and a loss respectively.

    In the head-to-head record, Sundowns have three wins, one less than their rivals, while the remaining four have ended in a draw.

    While the Brazilians are chasing their fourth final in the competition's history, Taraji are hoping to get into their ninth final. 

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

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