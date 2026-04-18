Mamelodi Sundowns vs Esperance de Tunis Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Masandawana are set to play without the suspended duo, Aubrey Modiba, who is in his final game, and Grant Kekana, who was sent off in the first leg

Divine Lunga might come in for the former, while Khulumani Ndamane is expected to step in for the latter.

Winger Monnapule Saleng is back in training after some progress with a problematic muscle, but might lack match fitness.

Cardoso has also been cautious with Mothobi Mvala, who has also battled a nagging knee.

Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Ndamane, Cupido, Lunga, Adams, Allende, Mokoena, Morena, Sales, Leon