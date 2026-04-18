Mamelodi Sundowns vs Esperance de Tunis Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
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Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
|Game:
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs Esperance
|Date:
|18 April 2026
|Kick-off:
|15h00 SA Time
|Venue:
|Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
Masandawana are set to play without the suspended duo, Aubrey Modiba, who is in his final game, and Grant Kekana, who was sent off in the first leg
Divine Lunga might come in for the former, while Khulumani Ndamane is expected to step in for the latter.
Winger Monnapule Saleng is back in training after some progress with a problematic muscle, but might lack match fitness.
Cardoso has also been cautious with Mothobi Mvala, who has also battled a nagging knee.
Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Ndamane, Cupido, Lunga, Adams, Allende, Mokoena, Morena, Sales, Leon
Esperance forward Boualia Kouceila is ruled out after tearing his Achilles tendon, while Khalil Guenichi is also nursing a muscular problem.
Another forward, Chehab Al-Jebali, remains a doubt alongside Kessila Boualia, who is nursing a heel injury.
Esperance Possible XI: Ben Said, Keita, Jelassi, Tougai, Ben Hamida, Ogbelu, Yan Sasse, Tka, Konate, Boualia, Danho
In the last five games across all competitions, Masandawana have four wins and a loss, with the most recent one being last weekend's 1-0 victory against Esperance in Tunis.
The Tunisian outfit have three wins in the last five fixtures, but the most recent have been a draw and a loss respectively.
In the head-to-head record, Sundowns have three wins, one less than their rivals, while the remaining four have ended in a draw.
While the Brazilians are chasing their fourth final in the competition's history, Taraji are hoping to get into their ninth final.