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Teboho Mokoena, Sirgio Kammies and Khanya Mfecane, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa UnitedBackpage
Seth Willis

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
M. Mvala
R. Williams
Chippa United
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Esperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance
CAF Champions League

The defending Premier Soccer League champions will be in action on Friday night, hoping to get maximum points against the relegation-threatened Chilli Boys. Three points will put them above the current leaders, Orlando Pirates, who have played a game more. However, they might not get it easy versus their hosts, who are desperate to avoid the axe.

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Article continues below

Article continues below

Here,GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Kick-off time

    Game: Mamelodi Sundowns  vs Chippa United
    Date: April 3, 2026

    Kick-off:

    		19h30 SA Time
    Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium 
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  • How to watch Sundowns vs Chippa online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport PSL Channel 202
    You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.
  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    Sundowns team news & squads

    Currently, coach Miguel Cardoso does not have a problem regarding injuries to key players, as Mothobi Mvala, who has been out for some time now, is working on his fitness.

    No one is suspended for the club, which is massive for the technical team, but Brayan Leon, Jayden Adams, Keanu Cupido, Kegan Johannes, Nuno Santos, and Teboho Mokoena are just a yellow card from a ban. 

    Sundowns' possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Ndamane, Kekana, Modiba, Adams, Mokoena, Sales, Santos, Matthews, Leon.

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  • Chippa team news & squads

    Just like Masandawana, the Chilli Boys have no new injury concerns, which is a plus to the technical team. 

    However, Goodman Mosele and Nathan Fasika Idumba will have to be cautious since a booking on Friday means they will be suspended for the next fixture.

    Chippa possible XI: Msibi, Majadibodu, Seabi, Mobara, Madingwane, Konqobe, Mosele, Modise, Kwayiba, Bonani, Ntsundwana.

  • Justice Figuareido, Chippa United, January 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Mamelodi Sundowns are enjoying a good run, having lost just one of the last seven games across all competitions, winning the rest. The only loss came in the CAF Champions League outing away to Stade Malien before the international break.

    Nevertheless, Masandawana have won their last eight league matches, giving them an upper hand ahead of Friday's outing. 

    Chippa United have a single win from the last five PSL fixtures, drawing two and losing the remaining two, explaining why they might not find it easy.

    In the most recent five head-to-head meetings, Masandawana have four victories and a draw, which came in the first round.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    Useful links