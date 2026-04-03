Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns are enjoying a good run, having lost just one of the last seven games across all competitions, winning the rest. The only loss came in the CAF Champions League outing away to Stade Malien before the international break.

Nevertheless, Masandawana have won their last eight league matches, giving them an upper hand ahead of Friday's outing.

Chippa United have a single win from the last five PSL fixtures, drawing two and losing the remaining two, explaining why they might not find it easy.

In the most recent five head-to-head meetings, Masandawana have four victories and a draw, which came in the first round.