Here,GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United Date: April 3, 2026
Kick-off:
19h30 SA Time Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium
How to watch Sundowns vs Chippa online - TV channels & live streams
You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport PSL Channel 202
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Sundowns team news & squads
Currently, coach Miguel Cardoso does not have a problem regarding injuries to key players, as Mothobi Mvala, who has been out for some time now, is working on his fitness.
No one is suspended for the club, which is massive for the technical team, but Brayan Leon, Jayden Adams, Keanu Cupido, Kegan Johannes, Nuno Santos, and Teboho Mokoena are just a yellow card from a ban.
Sundowns' possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Ndamane, Kekana, Modiba, Adams, Mokoena, Sales, Santos, Matthews, Leon.
Chippa team news & squads
Just like Masandawana, the Chilli Boys have no new injury concerns, which is a plus to the technical team.
However, Goodman Mosele and Nathan Fasika Idumba will have to be cautious since a booking on Friday means they will be suspended for the next fixture.
Chippa possible XI: Msibi, Majadibodu, Seabi, Mobara, Madingwane, Konqobe, Mosele, Modise, Kwayiba, Bonani, Ntsundwana.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Mamelodi Sundowns are enjoying a good run, having lost just one of the last seven games across all competitions, winning the rest. The only loss came in the CAF Champions League outing away to Stade Malien before the international break.
Nevertheless, Masandawana have won their last eight league matches, giving them an upper hand ahead of Friday's outing.
Chippa United have a single win from the last five PSL fixtures, drawing two and losing the remaining two, explaining why they might not find it easy.
In the most recent five head-to-head meetings, Masandawana have four victories and a draw, which came in the first round.
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