Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR CAF Champions League Final First Leg Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

With Grant Kekana unavailable after his semi-final red card, Mothobi Mvala out with a long term injury and Keanu Cupido nursing a broken collarbone, Miguel Cardoso will have to shuffle his defensive pack to cobble together a centre back pairing.

The most likely solution will be Khulumani Ndamane partnering a converted fullback, with Kegan Johannes capable of switching from right back to centre back and Divine Lunga previously deployed in a similar manner.

Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Ndamane, Johannes, Modiba, Mokoena, Adams, Allende, Santos, Morena, Leon.



