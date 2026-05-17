Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and AS FAR, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR CAF Champions League Final First Leg Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
- Backpage
Kick-off time
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR
Date:
17/05/26
Kick-off time:
16H00
Venue:
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.
How to watch Sundowns vs AS FAR - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Or follow the goals on our match page.
Sundowns news & squad
With Grant Kekana unavailable after his semi-final red card, Mothobi Mvala out with a long term injury and Keanu Cupido nursing a broken collarbone, Miguel Cardoso will have to shuffle his defensive pack to cobble together a centre back pairing.
The most likely solution will be Khulumani Ndamane partnering a converted fullback, with Kegan Johannes capable of switching from right back to centre back and Divine Lunga previously deployed in a similar manner.
Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Ndamane, Johannes, Modiba, Mokoena, Adams, Allende, Santos, Morena, Leon.
AS FAR news & squad
Alexandre Santos also has centre back concerns after Fallou Mendy was ruled out of the final through a muscle injury which will force the Portuguese coach to reconfigure his defensive structure at the worst possible time.
In the good news column, captain and midfielder Mohamed Rabie Hrimat has been declared fit to assume his midfield duties at Loftus.
AS FAR Probable XI: Tagnaouti, Camarà, Chlaihani, Benoun, El Ouazzani, Hrimat, Aouar, Bouchentouf, Ben Hamida, Salhi, Tissoudali.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
These two clubs have never previously met in any official competition so the CAF Champions League final first leg at Loftus Verfeld will be the first encounter in either side’s history.
- AFP
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