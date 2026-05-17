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Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR CAF Champions League Final First Leg Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR Rabat
CAF Champions League
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
A. Santos
A. Tagnaouti
F. Mendy
M. Hrimat
T. Tissoudali
R. Williams
K. Ndamane
T. Mokoena
B. Leon
N. Santos

GOAL gives you the details to follow the continent's premier competition final first leg encounter between Miguel Cardoso's Masandawana and Alexandre Santos' Al-Zaeem at a sold out Loftus Versfeld as the Pretoria-based club look for a significant advantage to take to Morocco for the second leg next weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and AS FAR, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns fansBackpage

    Kick-off time


    Game:

    Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR

    Date:

    17/05/26

    Kick-off time:

    16H00

    Venue:

    Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.



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  • How to watch Sundowns vs AS FAR - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or follow the goals on our match page.


  • Sundowns news & squad

    With Grant Kekana unavailable after his semi-final red card, Mothobi Mvala out with a long term injury and Keanu Cupido nursing a broken collarbone, Miguel Cardoso will have to shuffle his defensive pack to cobble together a centre back pairing.

    The most likely solution will be Khulumani Ndamane partnering a converted fullback, with Kegan Johannes capable of switching from right back to centre back and Divine Lunga previously deployed in a similar manner.

    Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Ndamane, Johannes, Modiba, Mokoena, Adams, Allende, Santos, Morena, Leon.


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  • AS FAR news & squad

    Alexandre Santos also has centre back concerns after Fallou Mendy was ruled out of the final through a muscle injury which will force the Portuguese coach to reconfigure his defensive structure at the worst possible time.

    In the good news column, captain and midfielder Mohamed Rabie Hrimat has been declared fit to assume his midfield duties at Loftus.

    AS FAR Probable XI: Tagnaouti, Camarà, Chlaihani, Benoun, El Ouazzani, Hrimat, Aouar, Bouchentouf, Ben Hamida, Salhi, Tissoudali.

  • Khalid Ait Ouarkhane AS FARBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    These two clubs have never previously met in any official competition so the CAF Champions League final first leg at Loftus Verfeld will be the first encounter in either side’s history.


  • FBL-CAF-C1-SUNDOWNS-PYRAMIDSAFP

    Dive deeper

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
FAR Rabat crest
FAR Rabat
FAR
CAF Champions League
FAR Rabat crest
FAR Rabat
FAR
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC