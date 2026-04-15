Mamelodi Sundowns star Zuko Mudunyelwa issues CAF Champions League warning despite first-leg lead over Esperance - ‘The assignment is not done’
Assignment far from finished for Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns may have nudged themselves closer to the CAF Champions League final; however, Zuko Mudunyelwa has explained that the task is far from over.
The Brazilians edged Esperance de Tunis 1-0 in Sunday’s away outing to seize control of the semi-final tie, returning to Loftus Versfeld Stadium with a slender advantage.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, the defender stressed that the tie is far from settled, with the players in Pretoria understanding there’s a mountain of work still to be done ahead of Saturday’s decisive second leg.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Maintaining focus under high pressure
“The talk amongst the players is to understand that the assignment is not done yet,” Mudunyelwa told gathered journalists.
“The away game was just the first half, and the second half is coming up on Saturday. It actually comes from the coach that in such games, when it's high-pressure games, we as players should just go inside and enjoy ourselves.”
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'Games like this always have pressure'
Mudunyelwa admitted that although the technical team is working to keep the mood relaxed, the sheer magnitude of the occasion inevitably carries its own pressure and intensity.
“So, it takes away the pressure, but games like this always have pressure on their own because as a player you want to achieve something for the club and for yourself,” he added.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Adapting to the Chloorkop culture
The 26-year-old defender has praised the environment at the club, highlighting the strong backing from the technical team and the valuable opportunities he has received since his arrival.
“We are very happy with the support we have received, and we are very happy with the opportunities we have had,” Mudunyelwa concluded.
His comments highlight the positive mood within the squad as they look to navigate the final hurdles of a historic African campaign.