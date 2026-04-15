Mamelodi Sundowns star Zuko Mudunyelwa issues CAF Champions League warning despite first-leg lead over Esperance - ‘The assignment is not done’

Mamelodi Sundowns may have nudged themselves closer to the CAF Champions League final; however, Zuko Mudunyelwa has explained that the task is far from over.

The Brazilians edged Esperance de Tunis 1-0 in Sunday’s away outing to seize control of the semi-final tie, returning to Loftus Versfeld Stadium with a slender advantage.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, the defender stressed that the tie is far from settled, with the players in Pretoria understanding there’s a mountain of work still to be done ahead of Saturday’s decisive second leg.



