Mamelodi Sundowns star Marcelo Allende lifts lid on future as his contract runs out - ‘I have my last year here’

Addressing his contractual status, Allende revealed his current mindset to reporters, saying: “I think I’m very professional… I have my last year here [at Sundowns] for now, and I always try to do my best until the final.

“I think I’m very professional… I have my last year here [at Sundowns] for now, and I always try to do my best until the final," Allende said as per FARPost.

"As a player I will always do my best in what I do in the future, now in the present, and my family gave me this idea, and I will always respect it,” Allende added.

This isn't the first time the Chilean has had to field questions regarding his longevity with the reigning African champions.

Earlier this year, he confirmed that formal discussions regarding a contract extension had yet to commence. Throughout that period, he reiterated that his primary objective was to serve the team's needs, whether as a starter or from the bench.







