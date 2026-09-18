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Mamelodi Sundowns star Marcelo Allende lifts lid on future as his contract runs out - ‘I have my last year here’
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Allende focuses on professionalism amid exit links
Mamelodi Sundowns midfield lynchpin Marcelo Allende has addressed the growing uncertainty surrounding his future at the club as he navigates the final season of his contract.
The 27-year-old, who has become a cornerstone of the Brazilians' dominant domestic era, has made it clear that despite the lack of a new agreement, his dedication to the badge remains unwavering.
The playmaker originally arrived in Pretoria in July 2022 after making the switch from Uruguayan side Montevideo City Torque.
His initial agreement consisted of a three-year contract bolstered by a two-year extension option, which effectively keeps him at the club until June 2027.
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Direct words on the final year in Pretoria
Addressing his contractual status, Allende revealed his current mindset to reporters, saying: “I think I’m very professional… I have my last year here [at Sundowns] for now, and I always try to do my best until the final.
“I think I’m very professional… I have my last year here [at Sundowns] for now, and I always try to do my best until the final," Allende said as per FARPost.
"As a player I will always do my best in what I do in the future, now in the present, and my family gave me this idea, and I will always respect it,” Allende added.
This isn't the first time the Chilean has had to field questions regarding his longevity with the reigning African champions.
Earlier this year, he confirmed that formal discussions regarding a contract extension had yet to commence. Throughout that period, he reiterated that his primary objective was to serve the team's needs, whether as a starter or from the bench.
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Statistical impact and tactical importance
Since his arrival in 2022, Allende has established himself as one of the most reliable and tactically astute players in the Sundowns roster. His durability is particularly noteworthy, as he has averaged approximately 44 appearances per season across all competitions.
This high volume of matches highlights how much trust the coaching staff places in his ability to control the tempo of games from the middle of the park.
His absence would leave a significant void in the Sundowns engine room, but the reality of modern football means the club faces stiff competition to keep him.
The midfielder’s representatives are reportedly scanning the market for his next move should an agreement with the Brazilians fail to materialize.
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Preparing for the global stage
For now, the focus remains on the immediate challenge of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The fixture against Al Ahli represents a prestigious meeting between the champions of Africa and Asia.
For Allende, these high-profile matches are the perfect platform to demonstrate his worth, either to his current employers or to prospective suitors abroad.
While the fans at Chloorkop will be desperate to see their star man commit to a new deal, the player’s professional stance ensures that Sundowns will get the best version of him until his final day at the club.
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