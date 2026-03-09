Mamelodi Sundowns set to play two-time Bundesliga runners-up and multiple DFB-Pokal champions in May!

"RB Leipzig is setting another strong international marker and will travel to South Africa for the first time in the club’s history. As part of the tour “RE KAOFELA” (English: all together), the Red Bulls will be hosted in Johannesburg from 26 to 30 May 2026 – a significant milestone for RB Leipzig and the club’s third major international tour after previous trips to the USA in 2024 and Brazil in 2025," the Red Bulls said in a statement.

"The sporting highlight of the tour will be a friendly match against Mamelodi Sundowns, champions of the Premier League in South Africa, on 29 May 2026 in Pretoria. The match against the participant of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will kick off at 20:00 local time at the historic Lucas Moripe Stadium. The game will be broadcast live by SABC3, the Bundesliga media partner in the market.

"This encounter brings together two football cultures known for professionalism, talent development, and innovation – and sets a strong signal for sporting exchange between Germany and South Africa. In addition, RB Leipzig is once again planning numerous activations and activities with Red Bull, Puma, Tudor, and other partners in the region," they concluded.