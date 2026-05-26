Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams fires PSL title warning at Orlando Pirates - 'There are mentality monsters in this team'

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Premier Soccer League trophy will not be making its way back to the Mamelodi Sundowns cabinet.

Orlando Pirates edged the Brazilians in a nail-biting title race that went down to the wire, finally loosening Masandawana’s iron grip on the league crown.

Speaking after the bitter end to the domestic campaign, despite Mamelodi Sundowns etching their name into history with a second CAF Champions League crown, captain Ronwen Williams admitted watching the league title slip through their fingers was a tough blow to stomach.







