Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams fires PSL title warning at Orlando Pirates - 'There are mentality monsters in this team'
The pain of losing domestic dominance'
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Premier Soccer League trophy will not be making its way back to the Mamelodi Sundowns cabinet.
Orlando Pirates edged the Brazilians in a nail-biting title race that went down to the wire, finally loosening Masandawana’s iron grip on the league crown.
Speaking after the bitter end to the domestic campaign, despite Mamelodi Sundowns etching their name into history with a second CAF Champions League crown, captain Ronwen Williams admitted watching the league title slip through their fingers was a tough blow to stomach.
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'We were disappointed'
"Obviously, we were disappointed, but you know it wasn't in our hands, and we prefer things to be in our hands so that we can be in control of it, but it wasn't to be," said Williams as per SABC Sports.
"And we accepted that once the final whistle went."
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Mental toughness in the face of adversity
Despite the heartbreak of losing out to the Buccaneers, the Sundowns squad had little time to mourn.
With a continental final looming just 24 hours after their league fate was sealed, the leadership within the group had to shift the focus immediately.
"We accepted that, and that's when we said, 'Guys, it's time to focus; we've got a big one,' which was the day after – the Sunday – the Champions League final," Williams said.
"So you could see the disappointment, but then the quick change and focus from the players."
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'Mentality monsters'
Williams praised the resilience of his teammates, labelling them 'mentality monsters' for their ability to compartmentalize the domestic failure and deliver on the biggest stage in African club football shortly after.
"That's why I say there are mentality monsters in this team, just to quickly change, because obviously we know the supporters weren't happy; we were not happy, but we had to change our mindset quickly and press the reset button and focus and go again because we knew how important it was."
With the second star safely sown onto the Sundowns shirt, thoughts will turn towards next season's domestic league and knocking Orlando Pirates off their newly acquired perch.