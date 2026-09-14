Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Durban City learn their CAF continental fates

Wiliete are a multi-sports club based in Benguela, Angola, who qualified for the CAF Champions League by finishing second in the Girabola to Petro de Luanda last season.

They eased into this qualifying round with a 5-0 aggregate win over the Seychelles club Foresters Mont Fleuri FC, built on a 4-0 rout at home in the first leg.

The club currently top the Angolan league with a perfect four wins from four matches.

Their key star is Angolan international Mabululu who returned to Angolan football after five successful years in Egypt and Libya, where he won the Egyptian Premier League Golden Boot in 2022/23 and the Libyan Golden Boot in 2024/25.



