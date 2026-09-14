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Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Durban City learn their CAF continental fates
- AFP
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wiliete SC
Wiliete are a multi-sports club based in Benguela, Angola, who qualified for the CAF Champions League by finishing second in the Girabola to Petro de Luanda last season.
They eased into this qualifying round with a 5-0 aggregate win over the Seychelles club Foresters Mont Fleuri FC, built on a 4-0 rout at home in the first leg.
The club currently top the Angolan league with a perfect four wins from four matches.
Their key star is Angolan international Mabululu who returned to Angolan football after five successful years in Egypt and Libya, where he won the Egyptian Premier League Golden Boot in 2022/23 and the Libyan Golden Boot in 2024/25.
Orlando Pirates vs African Stars FC
The Namibian champions recovered from a 3-1 first leg drubbing by Gabonese club AS Mangasport to progress on the away goals rule by beating them 2-0 in Windhoek.
This is the first time the Samba Boys have managed to progress past the preliminary round in CAF competition.
Kaizer Chiefs vs Red Arrows FC
The Zambian club qualified for CAF Confederation Cup after coming a distant second to Power Dynamos in the Zambia Super League.
With their domestic league yet to start, it was a surprise that they swept aside Madagascar's champions FC Rouge with a pair of 2-0 wins for a comfortable 4-0 aggregate victory.
The four time Zambia league winners will be tough opposition, especially at home in Lusaka.
Durban City vs AS Port Louis 2000
Port Louis is the capital of Mauritius and where the club is based. They qualified for this round of the CAF Confederation Cup by beating Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy 2-1 on aggregate with the first away leg proving crucial as they held on for a 1-0 victory before drawing the home leg at the St. François Xavier Stadium 1-1.
They last won the Mauritian League in 2015/16 and have only ever got past the first preliminary round in CAF competition once before in 2003.
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