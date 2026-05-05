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Mamelodi Sundowns legend Roger Feutmba gives his take on the title race - 'I don't think they have won the league already'
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The state of the Premiership race
As the Betway Premiership reaches its climax, Mamelodi Sundowns find themselves in the driving seat, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates.
Despite having played one game more than Abdeslam Ouaddou’s Buccaneers, the Chloorkop-based outfit remains the heavy favourite to retain their crown following a recent victories over Polokwane City.
Club legend Roger Feutmba has been monitoring the situation closely and suggests that while the finish line is in sight, the job is not officially done.
"Sundowns are one step from winning the league, and that's because of the depth in their squad," Feutmba exclusively told Kickoff.
"I don't think they have won the league already, but they are very, very close. With the consistency they have, I can say they will win the league."
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Consistency is king for the Brazilians
Feutmba is well aware of the winning culture at Sundowns, noting that the supporters have every reason to feel confident given the club's trophy-laden recent history.
The Cameroonian midfielder believes that self-reliance is the most important factor for Miguel Cardoso’s side as they navigate the final hurdles of the campaign.
"Therefore, I cannot say people shouldn't celebrate yet because most of the time we are winning, so we are used to celebrating.
"The result against Polokwane City was a good step moving forward.
"But the league title race will be much clearer after the next two games.
"In football, you win by doing yourself a favour – and Sundowns are doing exactly that – and you do that by remaining consistent," Feutmba added.
A potential hurdle against Kaizer Chiefs
The next major test for the log leaders comes in the form of a high-profile encounter against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
While Amakhosi have struggled for form this season, Feutmba warns that historic rivalries often produce unpredictable results, even if the mathematics suggest Sundowns are nearly there.
"Even though they [Chiefs] are not doing so well this season, they can be tough in these types of games. Mathematically, I can say Sundowns have won the league," Feutmba concluded.
A victory against their Soweto rivals would all but extinguish the remaining hopes of Orlando Pirates, who will be watching the midweek clash with bated breath.
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What’s next for Sundowns
Sundowns now boast 64 points, with a five-point advantage over Bucs, although they’ve played one more match than their closest rivals in the standings.
There has been an adjustment to The Brazilians’ final league fixture, away to TS Galaxy, which was originally set for May 16.
It has now been rescheduled for May 12, due to Sundowns’ continental commitments.
Miguel Cardoso’s men will next face Kaizer Chiefs in a highly anticipated clash on May 6 at Loftus Versfeld.
On Saturday, May 9, they return to Lucas Moripe Stadium to host Siwelele FC.
Sundowns’ CAF Champions League assignments kick off on May 15 with the final first leg at home against Morocco’s FAR Rabat, with the return fixture set for May 24.