Mamelodi Sundowns legend Roger Feutmba gives his take on the title race - 'I don't think they have won the league already'

As the Betway Premiership reaches its climax, Mamelodi Sundowns find themselves in the driving seat, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates.

Despite having played one game more than Abdeslam Ouaddou’s Buccaneers, the Chloorkop-based outfit remains the heavy favourite to retain their crown following a recent victories over Polokwane City.

Club legend Roger Feutmba has been monitoring the situation closely and suggests that while the finish line is in sight, the job is not officially done.

"Sundowns are one step from winning the league, and that's because of the depth in their squad," Feutmba exclusively told Kickoff.

"I don't think they have won the league already, but they are very, very close. With the consistency they have, I can say they will win the league."



