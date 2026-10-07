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Mamelodi Sundowns leaky defence could be their undoing in MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates - 'I think it’s a worrying factor'
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Defensive concerns for the Brazilians
Mamelodi Sundowns are ramping up their preparations as they look to lift the elusive MTN8 title in a blockbuster final against rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 10th October.
Offering his perspective on the challenge ahead, Vuyo Mere has has sent a warning to the club about recent defensive frailties.
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Mere sounds the alarm
Mere has warned Sundowns that their newfound defensive fragility could prove costly in the upcoming Moses Mabhida Stadium showdown.
While the Brazilians continue to dominate, the veteran full-back admitted that the frequency with which they are now shipping goals is a departure from their usual identity," Mere explained in a conversation with IOL.
“I have played for Sundowns, and it’s good to see the team doing well.
“But the only worrying factor is that they are conceding a lot of goals, and that’s something that we are not used to.
"They are a quality team that sets the standard high.
"So, when such things happen, we think that they’ve lost form. Yes, they concede goals, but they outscore the team they are playing against.”
This uncharacteristic looseness at the back marks a significant change for a side that once built its empire on a foundation of clean sheets.
As they prepare to face Pirates on Saturday night, the Chloorkop outfit faces a massive test of character in a competition that has become a source of frustration lately.
If they are to overcome the Buccaneers in Durban, Mere believes the technical team must urgently fix the leaks in a defense that has looked uncharacteristically porous.
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The threat of a youthful Pirates
The Buccaneers head into the showpiece event boasting a revitalized, high-energy roster that poses a significant threat.
According to the retired right-back, the firepower within the Soweto giants' ranks should be a major concern for their opponents.
“I think it’s a worrying factor when you look at the team that they are playing against: Orlando Pirates, who have a lethal team,” Mere remarked.
While Sundowns recently secured a morale-boosting triumph over Al Ahli in the FIFA African-Asia-Pacific Cup, that performance underscored lingering questions about their defensive stability.
Despite advancing, the Brazilians' tendency to ship goals remains a talking point. Mere noted that while the victory was crucial, tightening up the backline is essential.
“I think they need to work on their defence, though I know that they managed to do well against a quality team like Al Ahli.
"Even though they conceded, they scored and won. I hope that will restore confidence in the team. What a time to play this final."
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Selection headaches for Sundowns
The Brazilians face mounting fitness concerns that plague their most vital assets.
Both Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba are racing against time to be ready for the showpiece event after returning from Bafana Bafana duty with physical complaints.
Deprived of their midfield general and first-choice left-back, on top of right back Khuliso Mudau's longterm injury, Masandawana's tactical framework could be thrown into disarray, leaving an already fragile rearguard exposed.
The onus now falls squarely on Grant Kekana and Malibongwe Khoza to command the defensive zone and provide the stability the team desperately craves.
History has not always been kind to the Chloorkop outfit since the competition's 2008 relaunch, and they have only one title in the 2021/22 season in that period, despite their dominance of the domestic league.
This weekend represents a defining test of their credentials; securing the trophy in Durban would do more than just break their lean spell in this specific tournament - it would serve as a chilling reminder to their rivals that Sundowns’ are focused, and serious, about turning around their domestic cup frailties.
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