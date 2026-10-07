Mamelodi Sundowns leaky defence could be their undoing in MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates - 'I think it’s a worrying factor'

Mere has warned Sundowns that their newfound defensive fragility could prove costly in the upcoming Moses Mabhida Stadium showdown.

While the Brazilians continue to dominate, the veteran full-back admitted that the frequency with which they are now shipping goals is a departure from their usual identity," Mere explained in a conversation with IOL.

“I have played for Sundowns, and it’s good to see the team doing well.

“But the only worrying factor is that they are conceding a lot of goals, and that’s something that we are not used to.

"They are a quality team that sets the standard high.

"So, when such things happen, we think that they’ve lost form. Yes, they concede goals, but they outscore the team they are playing against.”

This uncharacteristic looseness at the back marks a significant change for a side that once built its empire on a foundation of clean sheets.

As they prepare to face Pirates on Saturday night, the Chloorkop outfit faces a massive test of character in a competition that has become a source of frustration lately.

If they are to overcome the Buccaneers in Durban, Mere believes the technical team must urgently fix the leaks in a defense that has looked uncharacteristically porous.



