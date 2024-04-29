Mamelodi Sundowns' invincibles tag looming, Orlando Pirates & Stellenbosch's Caf Champions League quest, Kaizer Chiefs' Top Eight revival and Cape Town Spurs’ sinking ship: What’s left to play for in the PSL?

The Premier Soccer League has entered its decisive phase, with much more than just the season's outcome hanging in the balance.

As has been the trend for several seasons, Sundowns are dominating the league, poised to claim their seventh title and currently boasting a record-breaking 23-match unbeaten streak, the longest in PSL history.

In contrast, Orlando Pirates, vying with Stellenbosch for the coveted second spot, face fierce competition for a berth in next season's Caf Champions League. Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs are clinging to hope as they strive to secure a top-eight finish.

As the battle for points intensifies in the top half, in the relegation zone, Cape Town Spurs teeter on the edge of demotion to the National First Division, with Magesi FC eyeing their spot in the top flight.

With the season drawing to a close soon, GOAL examines the remaining stakes in the league.