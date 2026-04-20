Mamelodi Sundowns eye CAF Champions League glory as Thapelo Morena fires bold warning -'This time, the good thing is that we know what...'
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Solving the continental puzzle
Mamelodi Sundowns have long been the dominant force in South African football, but the ultimate prize in the CAF Champions League has still proven elusive in recent years.
After navigating a tense semi-final against Esperance de Tunis with a 2-0 aggregate scoreline, the Brazilians are finally heading back to the big stage to face Moroccan side AS FAR.
Speaking after the second-leg victory at Loftus Versfeld, Thapelo Morena admitted the elusive star above the badge has become a haunting presence for the squad, insisting they now have the know-how and belief to finally bring the trophy home.
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'A medal that has been haunting us'
“It’s mixed emotions knowing that we still have to work very hard. We have done our level best to grind on the pitch and give our all for the supporters,” Morena told the media.
“It’s one of those medals that has been haunting us, because it has been a long time since getting anything from the Champions League.”
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Lessons learned from past heartbreak
The heartbreak of last season’s final defeat to Pyramids FC still lingers at Chloorkop, but Morena believes the clear vision within the squad is what sets this campaign apart from previous attempts.
“This time, the good thing is that we know what we’re looking at and we can see that there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he explained.
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Away form holds the key
Sundowns’ run to the 2026 final has been boosted by strong away form, with the 32-year-old star pointing to their improved defence as key, ahead of the two-legged final starting in Pretoria on May 15 and concluding in Rabat on May 24.
“The most important thing is to grind the way we have been grinding, and we know that when you go away, it’s a bit difficult,” he said.
“But the good thing is that we’ve been getting good results away and home. We will try to minimise conceding goals because it’s something that we have been doing well in the Champions League.”