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Thapelo Morena, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns eye CAF Champions League glory as Thapelo Morena fires bold warning -'This time, the good thing is that we know what...'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
T. Morena

The Brazilians are back where they feel they belong, booking their spot in the continental final after a composed aggregate win over Esperance. The Chloorkop outfit now stands just 180 minutes from continental glory, with their experienced winger insisting past scars have them primed for this very moment.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Solving the continental puzzle

    Mamelodi Sundowns have long been the dominant force in South African football, but the ultimate prize in the CAF Champions League has still proven elusive in recent years.

    After navigating a tense semi-final against Esperance de Tunis with a 2-0 aggregate scoreline, the Brazilians are finally heading back to the big stage to face Moroccan side AS FAR.

    Speaking after the second-leg victory at Loftus Versfeld, Thapelo Morena admitted the elusive star above the badge has become a haunting presence for the squad, insisting they now have the know-how and belief to finally bring the trophy home.


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    'A medal that has been haunting us'

    “It’s mixed emotions knowing that we still have to work very hard. We have done our level best to grind on the pitch and give our all for the supporters,” Morena told the media.

    “It’s one of those medals that has been haunting us, because it has been a long time since getting anything from the Champions League.”


  • FBL-CAF-C1-PYRAMIDS-SUNDOWNSAFP

    Lessons learned from past heartbreak

    The heartbreak of last season’s final defeat to Pyramids FC still lingers at Chloorkop, but Morena believes the clear vision within the squad is what sets this campaign apart from previous attempts.

    “This time, the good thing is that we know what we’re looking at and we can see that there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he explained.


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  • Grant Kekana and Florian Danho, Mamelodi Sundowns vs EsperanceBackpage

    Away form holds the key

    Sundowns’ run to the 2026 final has been boosted by strong away form, with the 32-year-old star pointing to their improved defence as key, ahead of the two-legged final starting in Pretoria on May 15 and concluding in Rabat on May 24.

    “The most important thing is to grind the way we have been grinding, and we know that when you go away, it’s a bit difficult,” he said.

    “But the good thing is that we’ve been getting good results away and home. We will try to minimise conceding goals because it’s something that we have been doing well in the Champions League.”