Mamelodi Sundowns eye CAF Champions League glory as Thapelo Morena fires bold warning -'This time, the good thing is that we know what...'

Mamelodi Sundowns have long been the dominant force in South African football, but the ultimate prize in the CAF Champions League has still proven elusive in recent years.

After navigating a tense semi-final against Esperance de Tunis with a 2-0 aggregate scoreline, the Brazilians are finally heading back to the big stage to face Moroccan side AS FAR.

Speaking after the second-leg victory at Loftus Versfeld, Thapelo Morena admitted the elusive star above the badge has become a haunting presence for the squad, insisting they now have the know-how and belief to finally bring the trophy home.



