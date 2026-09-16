Mamelodi Sundowns duo and Orlando Pirates star making a case for Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana Bafana - 'This is where most players are selected from'

As Bafana Bafana enter a new era under Pitso Mosimane, attention is already turning to the players looking to make their mark under the new coach.

Vuyo Mere believes the upcoming MTN8 final provides the perfect stage for those pushing for national-team recognition.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Mere pointed to the selection trends of previous successful Bafana squads and suggested the current crop of Betway Premiership stars could play a similar role.

"What a way to start your selection of the team by having a pool of players in the MTN8 final," Mere explained.



