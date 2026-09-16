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Olwethu Makhanya Rangers FC
Sinolwetu Tompela

Rangers star Olwethu Makhanya takes aim at Hugo Broos as he targets Bafana Bafana revival under Pitso Mosimane - 'I was overlooked'

South Africa
O. Makhanya
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
P. Mosimane
H. Broos
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
Premier Soccer League
World Cup

The 22-year-old centre-back has expressed his relief at the recent coaching change within the national team setup. The defender believes a fresh start under the South African tactician will finally allow him to showcase his abilities on the international stage after a frustrating period of stagnation.

Olwethu Makhanya has reflected on the difficulties he faced during the tenure of former Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos. Despite establishing himself as one of South Africa’s most promising defensive exports, the Rangers star struggled for regular opportunities and was left on the bench during the FIFA World Cup in June.

With a change in leadership now ushering in the Pitso Mosimane era, Makhanya revealed how he felt treated by the Belgian tactician.

"I saw the coaching change as an opportunity for a fresh start in the national team because I always felt like I was overlooked by the previous coach," said Makhanya, as per SABC Sport.

One of the talking points during Broos’ tenure was his criticism of Major League Soccer, where Makhanya spent a formative part of his career. The former coach questioned the level of competition in the American top flight, a view Makhanya found puzzling and unfair.

The Rangers defender quickly backed the quality of football in the United States, arguing that some people who dismiss the league have not watched it closely.

"I never understood the criticism because all these people probably never actually watched the MLS. People that really watch that league will tell you that it's high level football," he explained.

To further illustrate his point, Makhanya provided his own personal ranking of the leagues he has played in, placing the Scottish Premiership at the top of the pile while maintaining high praise for the American system.

"Honestly, if I were to rank them, I'll put the Scottish Premiership first, second is the MLS, and the Betway Premiership is third."

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