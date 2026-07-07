Mamelodi Sundowns defender escapes Hillbrow shooting incident unharmed - 'Fortunately, no injuries were sustained'

Multiple Zimbabwean and local media outlets are reporting that Divine Lunga was caught up in a shooting incident in Hillbrow and South African police have opened a case of attempted murder.

They Zimbabwean media are reporting police sources revealed to them that the Sundowns player and his companions in a BMW were flagged down by a man claiming he had been robbed of R34,000.

“Acting with the intention of assisting the African male, Lunga and his friends decided to follow the suspected vehicle," Herald Online said quoting the police source.

"During the pursuit, one of the occupants of the suspected vehicle allegedly fired shots towards Lunga’s vehicle.

"One of the bullets struck the BMW, leaving a bullet hole.

"Fortunately, no injuries were sustained.”