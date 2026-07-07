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Grant Kekana, Thapelo Morena, Divine Lunga and Zuko Mdunyelwa of Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Steve Blues

Mamelodi Sundowns defender escapes Hillbrow shooting incident unharmed - 'Fortunately, no injuries were sustained'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
D. Lunga
Zimbabwe
CAF Champions League

Conflicting reports around the circumstances of the incident have emerged online and in the media however, one thing is clear, the 31-year-old Zimbabwe international was not struck when the shooting occurred.

  • Divine Lunga, Zimbabwe, Khuliso Mudau, South Africa, October 2025Backpage

    Robbery turns into shooting?

    Multiple Zimbabwean and local media outlets are reporting that Divine Lunga was caught up in a shooting incident in Hillbrow and South African police have opened a case of attempted murder.

    They Zimbabwean media are reporting police sources revealed to them that the Sundowns player and his companions in a BMW were flagged down by a man claiming he had been robbed of R34,000.

    “Acting with the intention of assisting the African male, Lunga and his friends decided to follow the suspected vehicle," Herald Online said quoting the police source.

    "During the pursuit, one of the occupants of the suspected vehicle allegedly fired shots towards Lunga’s vehicle.

    "One of the bullets struck the BMW, leaving a bullet hole.

    "Fortunately, no injuries were sustained.”

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  • Divine Lunga CCL semi final video

    On his way to church

    In South Africa, The Citizen claims that Lunga and his younger brother were on their way to church when the incident occurred.

    They further report that "the pair got lost because they were unfamiliar with the area" and ended up in Hillbrow where they were mistaken for undercover police and fired upon.


  • Dillan Solomons of Kaizer Chiefs tussle for the ball with Divine Lunga of Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Attempted murder case

    Despite the ordeal, Lunga was able to drive away from the scene and later opened a case of attempted murder.

    The incident has sparked widespread social media speculation after conflicting reports emerged around the circumstances of the shooting.

    While the police investigation continues, The Citizen also report that Lunga was able to report for training with his Mamelodi Sundowns teammates as planned this week.

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  • Divine Lunga, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2024Backpagepix

    More to follow

    Since joining Sundowns from Chippa United in 2021, the 31-year-old has amassed 67 matches for the Brazilians where he serves as an able deputy to Aubrey Modiba.

    At the time of publishing, neither the player or his representatives have commented on the incident.