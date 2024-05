Mokwena wins manager gong for the second time this season, while the Chilli Boys' defender outclasses Orlando Pirates duo in PSL monthly awards.

The Premier Soccer League has announced their best performers for April. Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena won the manager award, Chippa United defender Sinoxolo Kwayiba won the player award and and Sekhukhune United's young star Asekho Tiwani got the goal of the month nod.