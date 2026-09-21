Backpagepix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso vows full support for Bafana Bafana boss Pitso Mosimane – ‘Obviously it’s not my work, it’s his work, but I will absolutely support’
- Backpage
Cardoso pledges full support for Pitso
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has sent a clear message of solidarity to Pitso Mosimane, who is preparing for his first competitive fixtures since returning to the Bafana Bafana dugout, following the retirement of Hugo Broos.
While the Belgian coach often voiced his frustration regarding a perceived lack of cooperation from domestic club coaches during his five-year tenure, Cardoso is determined to ensure that Mosimane does not face similar obstacles as he begins this new chapter.
“The national team has always existed."
"And I totally support the work of the national team of South Africa. It’s my job,” Cardoso told reporters, per FARPost.
“That’s why I put myself at the service of coach Pitso for whatever he needs from my side to help him to be as strong as possible. Obviously, it’s not my work, it’s his work, but I will absolutely support.”
- Backpagepix
Sundowns lead Bafana selection
The relationship between Sundowns and Bafana Bafana remains critical to the country's success, particularly given the heavy representation of the Chloorkop-based side in the current squad.
Mosimane has selected 13 players from the Brazilians for his upcoming assignments, signalling a shift in the balance of power back toward Pretoria after Orlando Pirates had briefly provided the largest contingent.
Cardoso, however, was quick to point out that once players join the national camp, their domestic affiliations should be set aside for the benefit of the country.
“I think it’s important that in the national team there are no Sundowns players."
"There are national team players."
"They just become Sundowns players when they come back,” Cardoso explained.
“And there are no other teams’ players."
"They are just South African players, and that’s why I feel proud to see the national team of South Africa. When I see them playing, I see the national team.”
- Backpagepix
Building on Broos’ legacy
Cardoso's approach to national team cooperation is not a new development, as the former Esperance coach maintained a similar open-door policy during the previous administration.
By offering Mosimane access to tactical data and player insights, Cardoso aims to ensure a smooth transition and maintain the momentum built over recent years.
“That happened the same way with coach Hugo, with whom I also had a good relationship."
"That’s a platform where I give him the possibility of whatever he needs from my side that he can use besides the players, information or whatever."
"And the players go, they will play, when they come back, we will see."
"Also, when the coach [Mosimane] is starting [his second stint as Bafana coach], we need him to have a very good start [in the 2026 AFCON qualifiers].”
- Getty Images
Crucial AFCON qualifiers lie ahead
The stakes are high for Mosimane’s first games back in charge as Bafana Bafana begin their journey towards the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.
The national team is scheduled to host Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena this Saturday before traveling to Egypt to face Eritrea four days later.
The international break will conclude with a high-profile friendly against Egypt in Cairo on October 4, providing a stern test for Mosimane’s tactical setup and the fitness of the Sundowns-heavy squad.
“Let’s hope we can produce results in the national team."
"And we will support obviously, and we stay together and celebrate those results with the same attitude we celebrate ours."
"That’s my position,” the Portuguese tactician noted.
With such strong backing from the continental champions, Mosimane will hope to hit the ground running as he attempts to replicate his previous successes on the international stage.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting