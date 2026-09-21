Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso vows full support for Bafana Bafana boss Pitso Mosimane – ‘Obviously it’s not my work, it’s his work, but I will absolutely support’

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has sent a clear message of solidarity to Pitso Mosimane, who is preparing for his first competitive fixtures since returning to the Bafana Bafana dugout, following the retirement of Hugo Broos.

While the Belgian coach often voiced his frustration regarding a perceived lack of cooperation from domestic club coaches during his five-year tenure, Cardoso is determined to ensure that Mosimane does not face similar obstacles as he begins this new chapter.

“The national team has always existed."

"And I totally support the work of the national team of South Africa. It’s my job,” Cardoso told reporters, per FARPost.

“That’s why I put myself at the service of coach Pitso for whatever he needs from my side to help him to be as strong as possible. Obviously, it’s not my work, it’s his work, but I will absolutely support.”



