Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane announces final squad for AFCON qualifiers and Egypt friendly - 'He’s hungry, give him a chance'

“We have reduced the 35 to 30 players, not an easy thing to do,” Mosimane told the media at the squad announcement.

“We had to do our homework, who we called, why we called. But you must also understand why we couldn’t call all the players.

“Two qualifiers, one friendly. Everyone understands the importance of the qualifiers. But Egypt are also a big gun. It’s important to face the big guns," he said.

Mosimane then admitted that while he wants to give young players an opportunity, the squad is still mainly based on the players who did World Cup duty under Hugo Broos.

“We kept the core of the World Cup team, but we have five players out due to injury, and we also want to give young players a chance,” Mosimane explained.

When asked why Orlando Pirates' Yanela Mbuthuma had made the final squad dispiie Bucs fans disappointment in the player seeing him called an "enemy" in some quarters, Mosimane said:

“Well, I don’t know what other people are saying and I don’t know why people brand him as an enemy.

“I think he’s a national team player. He scores goals for Orlando Pirates. I think you’ve seen him scoring few goals in Orlando Stadium.

“And yes, maybe he’s not scoring as much as you want, but he does score and he’s got a physical presence also and he’s hungry.

“Give him a chance,” he concluded.

The full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Samukele Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thapelo Morena, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Khulumani Ndamane, Ime Okon, Lebone Seema, Nkosinathi Sibisi

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Lebogang Maboe, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas, Brooklyn Poggenpoel

Forwards: Iqraam Rayners, Yanela Mbuthuma, Cassius Mailula, Oswin Appollis, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko, Luther Singh, Shandre Campbell







