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Cassius Mailula Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Marumo Gallants: 'We're cursed; Khuliso Mudau's injury hurts, I'm glad fake Michael Olise was dropped, now I understand why Muti FC was crying for Siyanda Ndlovu'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Marumo Gallants
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs
Marumo Gallants
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
MTN 8 Cup
M. Cardoso
K. Johannes
S. Ndlovu
R. Williams
K. Mudau

The Brazilians secured their first victory at home in the league against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night to close the gap on rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs thanks to two goals from Bafana Bafana stars.

Mamelodi Sundowns produced a mouth-watering performance after claiming a 2-0 win over Marumo Gallants in the Premier Soccer League.

The Tshwane giants secured crucial three points to climb to third position on the league table, moving to the same number of points as rivals Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Amazulu, who are all on seven points.

Sundowns scored a goal in each half, with Malibongwe Khoza scoring midway through the first half to give the home side a well deserved 1-0 lead at the half-time break.

In the second half, Cassius Mailula scored the second goal for Sundowns to walk away with a dominant win in their own backyard with 74% of the possession, and 21 shots to 10.

GOAL looks at how the fans reacted to the win against Gallants:


  • Siyanda Ndlovu Golden ArrowsBackpagepix

    Siyanda Ndlovu makes instant impact

    Now I understand why Muti FC was crying that Siyanda Ndlovu ditched them for Sundowns. He's such an exciting winger - Mahoota

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  • Khuliso Mudau Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi Sundowns preseason

    Khulliso Mudau joins injury list

    We are cursed; how many players are injured in our squad? Losing Mudau and Teboho Mokoena in a space of weeks is painful - Pat Moloi

  • Keagan Johannes, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Mamelodi Sundowns

    Kegan Johannes dropped

    I'm glad the coach dropped that fake [Michael] Olise. The person who signed [Kegan] Johannes deserves to go to jail; what a criminal - Uncle Shaun

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  • Bennet Mokoena Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Still a lot to be done

    Appreciate 3 points and clean sheet but there's still a lot that needs to be done to make this team Sundowns that we are used to - wele50568636


  • Thabang Matuludi Polokwane CityBackpagepix

    Sign Thabang Matuludi

    We must sign Thabang Matuludi. I see a disaster if Khuliso Mudau is sidelined with injury - Ta Bongs

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Brayan Leon struggling for form?

    I'm not sure if it's just me or what, but it looks like Brayan Leon is struggling this season. I'm happy that we have Mailula - Dan Maake

  • Ronwen Williams Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Calls mounting for Ricardo Goss

    Maybe our coach is waiting for Ronwen Williams to cost us a cup before resting him. It's clear that this guy has played a lot of football, and he needs some rest - Fana Dlamini

  • Watch Sundowns first goal


  • Watch Sundowns second goal


MTN 8 Cup
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Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Lamontville Golden Arrows crest
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM