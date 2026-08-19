Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Marumo Gallants: 'We're cursed; Khuliso Mudau's injury hurts, I'm glad fake Michael Olise was dropped, now I understand why Muti FC was crying for Siyanda Ndlovu'

Mamelodi Sundowns produced a mouth-watering performance after claiming a 2-0 win over Marumo Gallants in the Premier Soccer League.

The Tshwane giants secured crucial three points to climb to third position on the league table, moving to the same number of points as rivals Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Amazulu, who are all on seven points.

Sundowns scored a goal in each half, with Malibongwe Khoza scoring midway through the first half to give the home side a well deserved 1-0 lead at the half-time break.

In the second half, Cassius Mailula scored the second goal for Sundowns to walk away with a dominant win in their own backyard with 74% of the possession, and 21 shots to 10.

GOAL looks at how the fans reacted to the win against Gallants:



