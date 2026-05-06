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Mamelodi Sundowns big-name signing's future hangs in the balance as R47m outcast remains in Chloorkop limbo
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The R47 million man in exile
In January 2024, Mamelodi Sundowns made a massive statement in the transfer market by luring Matias Esquivel from Argentine side CA Lanus.
The Brazilians reportedly splashed out roughly R47 million to secure the services of the 26-year-old, expecting him to become the next creative heartbeat of the midfield.
However, those expectations have failed to materialise, and the player now finds himself back in Tshwane following a loan spell at Greek outfit AE Kifisia with no clear path forward.
Despite returning to the club's Chloorkop base earlier this year, Esquivel has not been reintegrated into the main training group.
His situation has shown zero signs of improvement, and he effectively remains an outcast under the current technical team.
Having already been shipped out on loan twice, previously returning to Argentina with CA Talleres before his stint in Europe, the midfielder’s career in South Africa appears to have hit a complete dead end.
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The foreign quota headache
One of the primary reasons for Esquivel’s prolonged absence from the pitch is the Premier Soccer League’s strict foreign-player quota.
South African clubs are only permitted to register five non-South African players, and Masandawana have already filled their designated slots.
The current preferences in the squad include Chilean playmaker Marcelo Allende, Brazilian forward Arthur Sales, Colombian striker Brayan Leon, and the Portuguese duo of Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho.
Because these five players occupy the available international spots, Esquivel remains unregistered for domestic competition.
This administrative hurdle has effectively turned him into an expensive spectator, unable to represent the club in the league or any domestic cup competitions.
Without an opening in the quota, the Argentine is forced to watch from the sidelines while his teammates compete for silverware.
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Uncertainty looms over next move
What makes the situation increasingly dire for the former Lanus man is the apparent lack of concrete interest from elsewhere.
While there were murmurs of a potential return to South America during the previous transfer windows, no official deal has been reached.
As it stands, the 27-year-old is caught in a holding pattern: he has no game time, no registration, and no confirmed transfer or loan move on the horizon.
Unless a breakthrough occurs in the coming weeks, Mamelodi Sundowns will be forced to make a difficult financial decision regarding his contract.
Whether that involves finding another loan destination to get his wages off the books or potentially negotiating an early termination remains to be seen.
For now, the big-money signing remains one of the most expensive peripheral figures in South African football, waiting for a resolution that seems further away than ever.
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What's next Matias Esquivel?
As the off-season transfer window is fast approaching, the left-footed star will have his future decided in the coming weeks.
Esquivel is seemingly not in the plans of Miguel Cardoso, who has preferred working with a manageable squad at Sundowns.
The 27-year-old midfielder has faced stiff competition from players such as Nuno Santos, Marcelo Allende, Themba Zwane, Katlego Ntshabeleng, and Sphelele Mkhulise.
With the highly-rated star left with one year on his contract that expires in June 2027, he will likely leave the big spenders on a free transfer at the end of the season.