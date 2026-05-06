Mamelodi Sundowns big-name signing's future hangs in the balance as R47m outcast remains in Chloorkop limbo

In January 2024, Mamelodi Sundowns made a massive statement in the transfer market by luring Matias Esquivel from Argentine side CA Lanus.

The Brazilians reportedly splashed out roughly R47 million to secure the services of the 26-year-old, expecting him to become the next creative heartbeat of the midfield.

However, those expectations have failed to materialise, and the player now finds himself back in Tshwane following a loan spell at Greek outfit AE Kifisia with no clear path forward.

Despite returning to the club's Chloorkop base earlier this year, Esquivel has not been reintegrated into the main training group.

His situation has shown zero signs of improvement, and he effectively remains an outcast under the current technical team.

Having already been shipped out on loan twice, previously returning to Argentina with CA Talleres before his stint in Europe, the midfielder’s career in South Africa appears to have hit a complete dead end.



