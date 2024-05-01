Kaizer Chiefs can potentially gatecrash Mamelodi Sundowns' PSL party as they look to make it two in two wins against Pretoria giants.

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is yet to score a goal this season in the Premier Soccer League, which is quite unusual for the Downs captain.

But 'Mshishi' provided three assists in Sundowns' game against TS Galaxy earlier this week, which amplifies his importance and the key role he holds in the club's attack.

The 34-year-old was brought to tears when Downs were booted out of the Caf Champions League by Esperance, knowing that it might have been his last chance to win the so-called holy grail.

Zwane has been used sparingly this season, playing about 929 minutes, but Chiefs know best than to be fooled by his minimal involvement - 'Mshishi' does not need a full 90 minutes to be a menace for opposing defenders.

Chiefs, meanwhile, only got back on their feet and here, GOAL looks at how Amakhosi can capitalize on their win against SuperSport United as they target the head of another Tshwane giant.