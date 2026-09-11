Mama Joy breaks vow of neutrality to back SAFA's Danny Jordaan - 'Why fix it, if it's not broken?'

In a surprising move that departs from the collective stance of the South African National Supporters (SANASU) organisation, Mama Joy Chauke has voiced her unwavering support for Danny Jordaan ahead of the upcoming South African Football Association (SAFA) elections on Saturday.

While SANASU, where she serves as secretary-general, has opted not to take sides between Jordaan and challenger Sandile Zungu, Mama Joy has made her personal preference clear.

Speaking to KickOff, the prominent supporter explained her decision to attend the upcoming elective conference as a guest of the incumbent president.

"I will be going to the conference as a guest of the President of SAFA, Dr Danny Jordaan, to support him and wish him good luck," she told the publication.

"I'm a happy supporter. Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana are doing well; what else do I need as a supporter?



