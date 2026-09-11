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Mama Joy breaks vow of neutrality to back SAFA's Danny Jordaan - 'Why fix it, if it's not broken?'
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Guest of the president
In a surprising move that departs from the collective stance of the South African National Supporters (SANASU) organisation, Mama Joy Chauke has voiced her unwavering support for Danny Jordaan ahead of the upcoming South African Football Association (SAFA) elections on Saturday.
While SANASU, where she serves as secretary-general, has opted not to take sides between Jordaan and challenger Sandile Zungu, Mama Joy has made her personal preference clear.
Speaking to KickOff, the prominent supporter explained her decision to attend the upcoming elective conference as a guest of the incumbent president.
"I will be going to the conference as a guest of the President of SAFA, Dr Danny Jordaan, to support him and wish him good luck," she told the publication.
"I'm a happy supporter. Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana are doing well; what else do I need as a supporter?
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Next one for Bab' Zungu
The debate surrounding the leadership of SAFA comes at a critical time for South African football, with major international tournament qualifications on the horizon.
Mama Joy argues that Jordaan’s experience is vital for navigating the qualification processes for both the men’s and women’s global showpieces.
"The president still needs to lead us to AFCON and WAFCON, the FIFA Women's World Cup and men’s World Cup. Why fix if not broken?" she asked.
Addressing the challenge from AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu, Mama Joy acknowledged his ambitions but suggested that his time has not yet arrived. She predicted a victory for the current president this time around, while leaving the door open for a future shift in power.
"I am not scared; I am not shaken. Bab' Zungu will win the next election in 2030, not this one," she declared.
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Court case no issue
Jordaan’s bid for re-election is not without its complications, as he currently faces a fraud case alongside several co-accused.
However, Mama Joy was quick to defend the president, citing the principle of being innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
"For now he is still a suspect [in his court cases]. He must continue to lead us," she said.
"If those who have the right to vote, vote for him, it means they know he's the right candidate to lead us again," she noted.
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90 percent of wives
Beyond the election itself, Mama Joy also touched upon recent administrative decisions, including the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as Bafana Bafana coach.
When questioned about the lack of transparency regarding the former Mamelodi Sundowns manager's salary and the length of negotiations, she defended Jordaan’s decision to keep financial details private.
Chauke dismissed suggestions that information was being intentionally hidden to deceive the public, framing it instead as a matter of professional protocol.
Chauke said, "He’s not hiding it; salary is confidential. He can’t just say it. 90 percent of wives do not know their husbands' salaries."
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