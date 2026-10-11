Serie A, matchday 6
Como-Roma 0-0
Scorers: -
Sunday's lunchtime clash produces the first 0-0 of the season after 54 matches. At 12.30pm, Cesc Fabregas's Como draw 0-0 at the Sinigallia with Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma in the sixth round of Serie A following the international break. Fabregas and Gasperini are two of the league's footballing masters, while their sides look more capable than anyone else of becoming the anti-Inter. Malen's bad challenge on Kaiki earns him a red card in the 53rd minute, leaving Roma with 10 men and ruling the Dutchman out of their next match against Genoa at the Olimpico. Como, coming off a heavy defeat in Frosinone, have three wins and two draws. They sit five points off the top and three behind Roma, who drew 2-2 against Inter before the break and remain two points off the top. Roma have not won in Como in the past three seasons. This time, Lorenzo Pellegrini hits the post in the first half.Inter and Lazio benefit.